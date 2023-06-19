What I’m Reading

Since childhood I’ve been a grateful reader, an avid reader, but until fairly recently, a fretful one.

I felt driven to read before I knew how. As a three-year-old in New Mexico, where my airman father was stationed, I’d watch other kids traipse by our window on their way to school—in my mind, a magical palace of reading. I used to beg my mother to let me go too. She told me I wasn’t ready: I didn’t know the alphabet. Determined to prove myself, I took to my chalkboard, where the letters A to Z ran in two neat rows along the top, and in the space below, with wilful concentration, carefully formed each one.

Despite this feat, I didn’t start school until we moved to Scotland, where at the age of five I was taught a phonetic alphabet called ITA (International Teaching Alphabet), which I loved. I was soon declared the best reader among the first graders at my school, my prize a book called The For Frendz, about four animals who share a drinking hole. It opens with ‘Wuns upon a tiem …’ I was trotted into second-grade classes and made to stand in the front and read out loud as a kind of model ITA learner, which only intensified my bashfulness.

At six, now living in military barracks in Germany, I began to read compulsively through the night, for a purpose greater than my own pleasure. There was conflict in my household, and I felt I needed to stay awake in case something bad happened. The library books stacked by my bed became my safeguards, and reading a means of staving off fear, a mode of protection. I remember crying over Charlotte’s Web. It was probably the best book I’d read, and I was startled by how real it felt.

In Italy, at eight or nine, after finishing all the children’s books at the base library, I ventured into the grownups’ aisle and came upon ‘the Classics’, with their matching pale-grey, white-striped spines. ‘The best books ever written,’ the librarian said. Awed by the prospect of all that excellence, and fearfully aware of my own mortality, I resolved to read them all before I died. I began that very day, with Alexandre Dumas, but soon gave up, daunted by the sheer number of Classics, the number of pages in each one, and the number of words that I didn’t know on each page. Defeated by The Man in the Iron Mask, I chastised myself for my poor vocabulary.

Reading had become an onerous obsession, a self-punitive pressure. With one important exception, the highlight of fifth grade: learning how to diagram sentences into their parts of speech. Becoming aware of the structure beneath language was absolutely thrilling, making visible hidden systems of meaning, an almost mathematical orderliness that I hadn’t known was there.

Fast forward ten years. As an English major at the University of Washington in Seattle (and the first member of my family to go to college), I was alternately elated by my life of luxury—reading, reading, reading—and dismayed by my own ignorance about literature. Eager to read everything, and convinced I had no time to waste as I was doomed to die young, I opted not to specialise in a particular period or genre. This meant my reading in any given week might range from Chaucer to Vonnegut to George Eliot. It was a scattergun approach. I swung between mind-blowing revelations and deep insecurity. My professors and classmates knew so much; I so little. They spoke up in class; I stayed mum. They displayed their brilliance; I soaked it up. They shone; I shrank. I read more voraciously than ever, but the pleasure I found in books was tempered by the discomfort of constantly feeling ‘behind’ in my reading.

Despite my self-consciousness, good writing sent me into raptures. Language could crack me open like nothing else. I discovered feminist writers, lesbian writers, writers of colour. My reading choices were influenced by the inspiring authors who came to town: Maya Angelou, Judy Grahn, Jamaica Kincaid, Marilynne Robinson. For a year after graduating, I read books only by African-American women. That, for me—as a white person from a white family, taught mostly by white teachers, and absorbing a largely white ‘canon’ of literature—was a revelation, a real education.

Among the many works that sustained and inspired me during my twenties were HD’s Trilogy, mysterious and mythical; Natalia Ginzburg’s All Our Yesterdays (translated by Angus Davidson), a mesmeric portrayal of wartime family relations; Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God, sensuous and lyrical; Paule Marshall’s Praisesong for the Widow, with its spiritual intensity; and Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, shimmering with life, shocking with death.

As I vaulted from a series of low-skilled jobs into a career in higher education, there was a major shift in what and how I read. No longer luxuriating in novels, poetry, and plays, I ploughed through voluminous amounts of academic research. Instead of reading to learn about life, I was reading to understand how language and learning worked. I undertook a Master of Arts and began teaching English, including reading classes, to adults from all over the globe. I then moved from Seattle to Sydney, earned a PhD in applied linguistics, and became an academic.

The workload was intense. I’d read nearly all day, and often half the night. I was reading not only for my own research (initially, carving out a new queer research area in language education), but to familiarise myself with the writing conventions of numerous disciplines. I was teaching thesis writing to hundreds of PhD students in fields of study ranging from midwifery to mechanical engineering to filmmaking, and more. In many cases, I was switching these students onto writing—the joy of it, the importance of it, the craft of it, and how integral this craft is to the making and spreading of knowledge.

During this period, my reading became highly analytic.I developed x-ray eyes, attending deeply to sentences, text structure, syntax—how these served or failed to serve the ideas at hand, how the writing fit or flouted disciplinary conventions. Suresh Canagarajah’s A Geopolitics of Academic Writing was one of my favourite books.

I was busy publishing my own research but wanted to write for people beyond the academy too. So, on top of my usual academic publications, I wrote a play based on my research. During the playwriting process,I read a lot of plays, one of the most memorable being Peter Weiss’s The Investigation, a haunting, verbatim-style account of the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials.

Another huge influence on my reading life was meeting my now wife, who happens to be an Australian poet of note. I got back into poetry (which I’d been steeped in as a child as it was my father’s passion), reading it and even trying my hand at writing it. One powerhouse poem that I’ve long loved is Irena Klepfisz’s ‘Bashert’, from Keeper of Accounts; another more recent favourite is Don Mee Choi’s‘The Orphans’, a gutting sequence in DMZ Colony.

Seeking to infuse more creativity into my writing and my life, I devoured writers’ and artists’ accounts of their creative practice, such as Lynda Barry’s What It Is and Twyla Tharp’s The Creative Habit. Two volumes of interviews that I’ve returned to time and again are Ramona Koval’s Speaking Volumes: Conversations with Remarkable Writers, delightfully political and pithy, and Lewis Wolpert and Alison Richards’s Passionate Minds: The Inner World of Scientists, which highlights the creativity in scientific thinking.

Then something happened that changed my life: a family health crisis overseas. I flew back to help and when the dust settled found myself back in Sydney writing a memoir about the experience—which had been harrowing, albeit illuminating, and shot through with moments of humour and profound connection.

I started reading more memoirs, including Mireille Gansel’s riveting Translation as Transhumance (translated by Ros Schwartz); Amani Haydar’s heart-wrenching The Mother Wound;Victor Steffensen’s Fire Country—urgent, honest, vital; Tara Westover’s gruelling masterpiece Educated; and Corey White’s poignant The Prettiest Horse in the Glue Factory. Also, more craft books on writing, like Charles Baxter’s illustrative The Art of Subtext, and Jim Mercurio’s The Craft of Scene Writing, which, although it’s about screenwriting, was useful because my memoir is structured in scenes often rich with dialogue.

Eventually, I quit my job to write full-time—to write whatever I want, and in whatever way the story itself demands. Reading, no longer a joy and a torment, is now pure joy. I read whatever I like, unpressured, unhindered, rediscovering fiction after many years away:Janet Frame’s In the Memorial Room, pitch-perfect and wryly humorous; Joan London’s The Golden Age, bathed in a beautiful tone; Hoa Pham’s The Other Shore, lovely and ethereal, lovely in its strangeness; Alice Pung’s exquisitely taut One Hundred Days.

I’m currently reading Terese Marie Mailhot’s compelling memoir Heart Berries.And I’m still reeling from Erin Vincent’s ‘Fourteen Ways of Looking’ (in The Offing magazine)—masterfully sparse. Next up: We Come with This Place by Debra Dank, Anam by André Dao, and Voyager: Constellations of Memory by Nona Fernández (translated by Natasha Wimmer).

I like to read works that have something important to say, that foster a sense of human connection, that make me feel more vibrantly alive. That coax my mind and heart into unfamiliar or uncomfortable zones and change me from the inside out. That are created with uncommon artistry, uncompromising craft. That continue to resonate long after that last page is turned.

Cynthia Dearborn clawed her way from café worker to English teacher to frazzled academic and is currently an Honorary academic at The University of Sydney and a full-time writer. Her poem ‘The Darmstadt Year’ was shortlisted for the Newcastle Poetry Prize. Cynthia’s memoir The Year My Family Unravelled is out now.