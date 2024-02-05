Welcoming Australia’s newest literary journal

Meanjin is delighted to welcome Australia’s newest literary journal: a collaboration led by Writers SA with Flinders University, Uni SA and the University of Adelaide, plus funding support from Arts South Australia.

“How utterly thrilling!”, said Meanjin Editor Esther Anatolitis. “A new journal with the backing of Writers SA plus three of Australia’s leading arts-focused universities will make a tremendous contribution to Australian literary culture from a uniquely SA perspective.

“We need to be reading the work of Australian writers ever more urgently, and new opportunities for paid publication are so rare and so, so important.

“I’m particularly excited to see the ambitious scope of the Editor’s role as well as the strong commitment to criticism. Cannot wait for the big reveal!”

Applications are now open for the SA-based role of Editor.

IMAGE: Jessica Alice, outgoing Director of Writers SA, who has led the development of this partnership. Photograph by Sia Duff.