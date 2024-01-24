Welcome, Eli McLean: Meanjin’s new Production Editor

Meanjin is delighted to welcome Eli McLean as the journal’s Production Editor.

“I’m so thrilled to get to work with Eli McLean”, said Esther Anatolitis, Editor. “The Production Editor is our key editorial workflow role, ensuring the highest publication standards for Meanjin, the best relationships with our readers and writers, and the efficient management of our print and online production. Eli’s sharp mind and strong organisational skill will serve Meanjin well, and the values he brings to his work will support the intellectual curiosity, rigorous debate and editorial precision that our readers expect.”

Eli McLean is a publishing professional with broad sector experience, as well as a voracious reader with a deep knowledge of Australian literature. Recently he’s worked with Australian Book Review as a freelance web editor, as well as with Melbourne University Publishing as Sales, Marketing and Rights Coordinator, and is currently completing his MA in Creative Writing, Editing and Publishing.

“It is the honour of my career to be joining Esther and the team at Meanjin, one of Australia’s most prestigious and vital literary journals,” said Eli. “Tess Smurthwaite has left an indelible impression on the Australian literary landscape throughout her time with the journal, and I cannot thank her enough for her important work over the years. I look forward to contributing to Meanjin’s bold and daring vision for the arts in Australia, and championing the finest writing and thinking this country has to offer.”

A strong field of candidates from across Australia and around the world responded to Meanjin’s call for applications. Shortlisting was undertaken on the basis of our advertised criteria as well as ensuring a strong diversity of candidates at interview. At the conclusion of the process, all candidates have been offered the opportunity to receive feedback on their application.

Eli’s first challenge will be a keen focus on Meanjin subscribers as we implement new systems combining print and online subscriptions, as well as sharing a special offer for readers—look out for these in coming weeks.

Eli’s first day with Meanjin is Monday 26 February 2024.

IMAGE CREDIT: Photograph of Eli McLean by Amanda Widen Battaglini