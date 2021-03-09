Upcoming Zoom Conversation: Letters to the Editor

On Wednesday 24 March, join Meanjin editor Jonathan Green and historian, author and former Meanjin editor Jim Davidson as they discuss ‘Letters to the Editor—a reflection on correspondence from the University’s archival collection, piecing together a portrait of Meanjin’s founding editor, Clem Christesen.

This free one-hour Zoom event will commence at 12pm AEDT.

This is the second in of a series of events that are a collaboration between the University’s Archives and Special Collections and Meanjin to celebrate our 80th year.

About the pannelists:

Meanjin editor Jonathan Green has been an editor, writer, commentator and broadcaster in a 40-year career as a journalist, beginning with a cadetship at The Canberra Times and taking in various Australian dailies: the Melbourne Herald, The Herald Sun, the Sunday Herald, The Sunday Age and 15 years at The Age. Jonathan left The Age in 2006 as editor of Crikey. After three years there he found his way to the ABC as founding editor of ABC Online’s The Drum. He presents Blueprint for Living on ABC Radio National. He is the author of Around Australia In 80 Days (2004) and The Year My Politics Broke (2013). He has been editor of Meanjin since 2015.

Jim Davidson is an historian and biographer, and a former editor of Meanjin. He is the author of A Three-Cornered Life: The historian WK Hancock (2010) and the memoir A Führer for a Father: The domestic face of colonialism (2017). His biographies Lyrebird Rising (of the musical patron Louise Hanson-Dyer) and A Three-Cornered Life (of the historian Keith Hancock) have won major awards. His most recent books are Moments in Time: A Book of Australian Postcards (2016) and A Führer for a Father (2017). He is currently writing a double biography of two literary magazine editors, Clem Christesen of Meanjin and Stephen Murray-Smith of Overland.