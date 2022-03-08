Upcoming: Meanjin Pub Night

We’ve been biding our time, but on March 24, for the first time in more than two years, the Meanjin pub night returns.

We’ll be presenting an evening of readings to mark the release of our March edition.

It’s free, and you’ll hear a talented team of writers read from their Meanjin writings.

So, Melbourne folk, and others passing through, make a note:

6.30pm, Thursday March 24

Grace Darling Hotel,

114 Smith St, Collingwood

You’ll hear from:

Declan Fry, Yves Rees, Soon-Tzu Speechley, Wen-Juenn Lee, Alice Bishop, Arnold Zable, Fatima Measham, Ouyang Yu and Carly Stone. Hosted by Meanjin editor Jonathan Green.

See you there.