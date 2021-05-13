Upcoming Event: Striving to Talk Poetry

In partnership with Archives and Special Collections, we’re delighted to bring you a poetry reading night on Tuesday 1 June at the University of Melbourne to celebrate Meanjin’s 80 years of fine Australian poetry.

Join us for a drink and to hear poets Declan Fry, Marija Peričić, Ouyang Yu, Jonathan Dunk, Belinda Rule, Justin Clemens, Grace Yee, Jessica Wilkinson, π.o. and Guy Rundle.

Each poet will read their own work, as well as archival poems they have selected from Meanjin’s 80-year history.

The winners of the Meanjin University of Melbourne student poetry competition will also be announced, followed by readings of the winning poems.

This is the fourth in a series of collaborative events between the University’s Archives and Special Collections and Meanjin to celebrate our 80th year.

The event will commence at 5:30pm for a 6pm start in the Main Dining Room of University House, 117 Professors’ Walk, at the University of Melbourne.

The event is free but registration is essential. Click here to RSVP.