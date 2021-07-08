Upcoming Event: Striving to Talk Poetry

We’re delighted to announce that our poetry reading night has been rescheduled for Wednesday 21st July at the University of Melbourne, to celebrate Meanjin’s 80 years of fine Australian poetry.

Join us for a drink and to hear some of Australia’s finest poets read their own work, as well as archival poems they have selected from Meanjin’s 80-year history.

The winners of the Meanjin University of Melbourne student poetry competition will also be announced, followed by readings of the winning poems.

This is the fourth in a series of collaborative events between the University’s Archives and Special Collections and Meanjin to celebrate our 80th year.

The event will commence at 5:30pm for a 6pm start in the Main Dining Room of University House, 117 Professors’ Walk, at the University of Melbourne.

Click here to register.