Upcoming Event: Meanjin Pub Night

To celebrate the launch of our Spring edition, we’re presenting another evening of readings and conversation next Thursday the 22nd of September at the Grace Darling Hotel in Collingwood.
It’s free, and you’ll hear a special conversation with Jane Gilmore about her essay ‘Rape is Rape’, as well as a stellar team of writers read from their Meanjin writings, including:
Osman Faruqi
Isabella G. Mead
Joshua Badge
and Jordan Prosser
We’d love to see you there!
When: 6.00pm, Thursday September 22
Where: Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith St, Collingwood