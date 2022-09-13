Upcoming Event: Meanjin Pub Night

To celebrate the launch of our Spring edition, we’re presenting another evening of readings and conversation next Thursday the 22nd of September at the Grace Darling Hotel in Collingwood.

It’s free, and you’ll hear a special conversation with Jane Gilmore about her essay ‘Rape is Rape’, as well as a stellar team of writers read from their Meanjin writings, including:

Osman Faruqi

Isabella G. Mead

Joshua Badge

and Jordan Prosser

We’d love to see you there!

When: 6.00pm, Thursday September 22

Where: Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith St, Collingwood