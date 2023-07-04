It is said that typography is the clothes that words wear.

Following that metaphor into tonight’s launch of Meanjin, I find myself wearing two hats this time around—or to put it another way, as a literary contributor I’m wearing a cardigan, and as its designer, a black skivvy.

As a writer, I’ve contributed a piece on the state of typography in 2022 for the new section, ‘A Year in…’, and in it I call for a re-think of how we can re-connect typography to the lived experience, enabling us to understand its significant cultural power. This journey across nine pages takes many twists and turns, and in the process channelling everybody from Brad Pitt to Jenny Holzer.

But as a designer, my contribution tonight will be a little different—it’ll offer a look under the hood of the new Meanjin. You will notice that it looks a little different this time around. Always the visionary, Esther realised that the design of Meanjin needed to suggest some of the qualities the journal has had and seeks to have into the future.

In some ways, the masthead says it all. The ellipsis nested within the masthead, and formed by the three tittles (or diacritic dots), suggests exactly what an ellipsis does—it represents a point of suspension, a want for further and ongoing discussion. It is an invitation to further correspondence and discourse. After all, is that not what a literary journal should be doing—facilitating a continuous cultural exchange and debate? Putting this intention front and centre on the masthead is a bold gesture. It is a statement of intent—and gives us great pleasure in bringing elegance and boldness to an 83 year old, such as it is with Meanjin. An interesting mental picture there…

Hopefully you will find the display and text typography in the new Meanjin is not only more pleasing to the eye but also to the mind, being clearer and more legible than its predecessor. The grid system has been reconfigured to make continuous reading more comfortable and the paper, ah, the paper, smells, looks and feels beautiful. The way I see it, there’s no reason why a literary journal can’t be a fully sensual experience as well as a cerebral one.

Anyway, that’s enough said from me. The journal should after all do most of the speaking. I do truly hope that you enjoy the experience of the new Meanjin, and a big congratulations to all those who made it happen.

This speech was read by Stephen Banham at the Readings Carlton launch of Meanjin 82.2 in June 2023.