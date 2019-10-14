Twiction2: The Return Of #meanjin280

For 80 years Meanjin has been a home for the best in Australian long writing, in essays, short fiction, memoir … plus poetry of course.

Which is not to say that brevity doesn’t have a lot to recommend it.

So here’s a challenge: write an exquisite piece of super-short fiction in 280 characters or less and post it to Twitter with the hashtag #meanjin280 … and yes, we know that leaves you with 269 characters, but these are the constraints of the medium.

We did this back in 2017, and now, as then, we’ll be publishing the pick of the hashtag stream on our blog. At the end of October we’ll pick the best 10 pieces of short twiction, publish them together, and pay that top ten at 50 cents a word.

On your marks, get set …