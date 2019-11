The Gate at Valenca For at least three days in June 2019 gangs of drunken English soccer 'fans' laid siege to the beautiful Portuguese city of Porto. Apparently, they were there for the Europa Cup but sport had nothing to do with their behaviour ...

This Vast Conspiracy of Memory Google has this handy and terrifying feature called Timeline, which shows you everywhere you’ve ever been, how many times you’ve been there, and how long you’ve been there each time. It collects data from your phone, constantly if you have ...

Australian Literature and National Responsibility The defunding of the University of Sydney’s professorial chair of Australian Literature was announced earlier this month to follow the retirement of Professor Rob Dixon, causing an outcry in the academic community and drawing scathing responses from several of the ...

What I’m Reading Recently I ran my first short fiction workshop. Over the months leading up to the event most of my spare mental time—in the shower, walking to the train station, operating a spotlight at my job—was spent remembering and rewording advice ...