Twiction: the Best of #Meanjin280, Day Five

Well, here they are: the last two tweets of our top ten from the #meanjin280 thread. Thanks to everyone who entered or retweeted about the competition. We had a blast reading the entries and were impressed, amused, touched and awed by them all. If you missed the other winning entries, you can read all ten here.

If you enjoyed reading the tweets, don’t forget that you can subscribe to Meanjin to read many pieces even longer than 280 characters! Until December 1, all print subscriptions are eligible to win one of three lifetime subscriptions. As a special summer bonus, all new print subscribers will also receive a free Meanjin tote bag designed by Oslo Davis.