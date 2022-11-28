they write eulogies for women like my mother
they write protection orders and injury reports
they open her wounds like text books and dissect her bones on lecterns
punch her bruises into excel spreadsheets and fill her silences with statistics
she is a lesson in the woman not to become
she is a woman undressing in the quiet of a warzone
she is us trying to collectively understand why a woman stays
her name is a stolen siren at a parliamentary inquiry
or the faint headline when the brutality all consumes a community
for them she’s more car wreckage than woman
she is 3 kids and a beautiful home gone
her trauma always the subplot or twist
we had to talk to our wives just to understand
how she lives in the shadow of what we called
a nice quiet man
we’ve spent our lives immortalising men’s resilience only to forget hers ever existed
silencing her to celebrate men who have made her resilience domestic
tell her this is not political
tell her this has bipartisan support
tell her things are changing tell her tell her
these are the quiet australians
those who must love against their self-interest
who love through waves of violence
who sleep beside explosives
these are the quiet australians
who are ushered from shelter to shelter when no shelter can protect her
fed by food-stamps housed by donations they’re spat through fact checkers
accountants bloated government agencies without conscience
offered our thoughts and prayers and side-eyes and tears and murmurs
a spare coin donation with the face of an empire that sanctioned
state facilitated violence so we forget about the noises
we can hear across our neighbourhoods
these are the quiet australians
whose bodies are legislated compartmentalised
spliced into a thousand political slogans while they navigate
an armed band of blue preparators who overwhelmingly
call their p.o.w.-like imprisonment family disagreements
these are the quiet australians
whose homes aren’t just crimes scenes or graveyards
but anxiety disorders oversights government failures
these are the quiet australians
and they have learnt resistance is as fragile
as a raised eyebrow or a text message
or a hand over mine that radiates
fuck he’s a dickhead
these are the quiet australians
and sometimes they miss the violence
because at least it was consistent
their grace does not kick down doors
does not carry people on the backs of horses
it’s those magical days when flight seemed possible
when my mother held my hand and said your dad still loves you
these are the quiet australians
and they love despite having learnt that their love could kill them
their kindness comes without mantles
their resilience without front page articles
their resistance without placards or monuments
there are no trophies nor stages capable of capturing the sort of power
these women are forced to manifest every second of their lives
they are not survivors but bullshit detectors
micromanagers of the impossible
contenders with our short term memories
side-kicks in their own stories
my mother does not climb from trenches and blaze into battle
but she has lived death by a thousand cuts and kept living
and if you ask she’ll tell you her staying is a fuck you
to everyone who kept telling her you have to leave him
and most days i don’t know where to put that kind of win
in our poems my mother’s body will become a metaphor
in our speeches her body will become the word national crisis
in our conversations her body will become an anger
that she has never asked for
all she has asked time and again
is for it to stop for us to stop
to listen
one day i hope there will space
for my mother to feel vengeance
*
Tim Loveday is an award-winning poet, writer and editor. As the recipient of a 2021 Next Chapter Wheeler Centre Fellowship and a 2022 Writing Space Fellowship, his work focuses on masculinity, intergenerational violence and rural communities reckoning with climate collapse. His poetry/prose has appeared in Meanjin, Overland, Griffith Review, Cordite, Suburban Review, Mascara and The Big Issue, among many others. In 2022 he won the Dorothy Porter Poetry Award and in 2021 he was Highly Commended in the Southern Cross Short Story Award. His spoken word has featured on RRR and FBI Radio. He has performed his work extensively throughout Victoria including at Melbourne Spoken Word. A Neurodivergent dog parent, he the verse editor for The Creative Hub of Extinction Rebellion and the on-going convener for curate||poetry: where word art meets wall art. He is represented by Jacinta di Mase agency; they are currently shopping his verse memoir, ‘your father was a bastard’. You can find out more at: timloveday.com.