they write eulogies for women like my mother

they write protection orders and injury reports

they open her wounds like text books and dissect her bones on lecterns

punch her bruises into excel spreadsheets and fill her silences with statistics

she is a lesson in the woman not to become

she is a woman undressing in the quiet of a warzone

she is us trying to collectively understand why a woman stays

her name is a stolen siren at a parliamentary inquiry

or the faint headline when the brutality all consumes a community

for them she’s more car wreckage than woman

she is 3 kids and a beautiful home gone

her trauma always the subplot or twist

we had to talk to our wives just to understand

how she lives in the shadow of what we called

a nice quiet man

we’ve spent our lives immortalising men’s resilience only to forget hers ever existed

silencing her to celebrate men who have made her resilience domestic

tell her this is not political

tell her this has bipartisan support

tell her things are changing tell her tell her

these are the quiet australians

those who must love against their self-interest

who love through waves of violence

who sleep beside explosives

these are the quiet australians

who are ushered from shelter to shelter when no shelter can protect her

fed by food-stamps housed by donations they’re spat through fact checkers

accountants bloated government agencies without conscience

offered our thoughts and prayers and side-eyes and tears and murmurs

a spare coin donation with the face of an empire that sanctioned

state facilitated violence so we forget about the noises

we can hear across our neighbourhoods

these are the quiet australians

whose bodies are legislated compartmentalised

spliced into a thousand political slogans while they navigate

an armed band of blue preparators who overwhelmingly

call their p.o.w.-like imprisonment family disagreements

these are the quiet australians

whose homes aren’t just crimes scenes or graveyards

but anxiety disorders oversights government failures

these are the quiet australians

and they have learnt resistance is as fragile

as a raised eyebrow or a text message

or a hand over mine that radiates

fuck he’s a dickhead

these are the quiet australians

and sometimes they miss the violence

because at least it was consistent

their grace does not kick down doors

does not carry people on the backs of horses

it’s those magical days when flight seemed possible

when my mother held my hand and said your dad still loves you

these are the quiet australians

and they love despite having learnt that their love could kill them

their kindness comes without mantles

their resilience without front page articles

their resistance without placards or monuments

there are no trophies nor stages capable of capturing the sort of power

these women are forced to manifest every second of their lives

they are not survivors but bullshit detectors

micromanagers of the impossible

contenders with our short term memories

side-kicks in their own stories

my mother does not climb from trenches and blaze into battle

but she has lived death by a thousand cuts and kept living

and if you ask she’ll tell you her staying is a fuck you

to everyone who kept telling her you have to leave him

and most days i don’t know where to put that kind of win

in our poems my mother’s body will become a metaphor

in our speeches her body will become the word national crisis

in our conversations her body will become an anger

that she has never asked for

all she has asked time and again

is for it to stop for us to stop

to listen

one day i hope there will space

for my mother to feel vengeance

*

Last year, 37% of all murders were related to family and domestic violence. So far in 2022, Australian men—intimate or former partners, in almost all cases—have killed 40 women. Statistics say that 1 in 6 women in Australia has experienced domestic violence, around 2.2 million. My mum is one of them. I still worry that one day I will wake up to a call from the police.

I wrote ‘they write eulogies’ because my heart aches every time I read about another man murdering a woman close to him. I wrote ‘they write eulogies’ to make sense of the senseless. I wrote ‘they write eulogies’ because I feel powerless in the face of this violence, institutional, personal, historic or otherwise. But I want to make one thing clear: these women are more than mothers, partners, caregivers, victims or even survivors. They are people who exist beyond the shadows of the men who hurt them and the systems that fail them. They are strong and they are broken and they are fearless and they are scared, and they are all of these things at once. Their lives are not just headlines. They are more than numbers and statistics. They are more than poems. They are people like my mum—kind, complicated, hilarious and clever. We cannot let cruel men, and a broken world, reduce their lives to eulogies. This must end.

Tim Loveday is an award-winning poet, writer and editor. As the recipient of a 2021 Next Chapter Wheeler Centre Fellowship and a 2022 Writing Space Fellowship, his work focuses on masculinity, intergenerational violence and rural communities reckoning with climate collapse. His poetry/prose has appeared in Meanjin, Overland, Griffith Review, Cordite, Suburban Review, Mascara and The Big Issue, among many others. In 2022 he won the Dorothy Porter Poetry Award and in 2021 he was Highly Commended in the Southern Cross Short Story Award. His spoken word has featured on RRR and FBI Radio. He has performed his work extensively throughout Victoria including at Melbourne Spoken Word. A Neurodivergent dog parent, he the verse editor for The Creative Hub of Extinction Rebellion and the on-going convener for curate||poetry: where word art meets wall art. He is represented by Jacinta di Mase agency; they are currently shopping his verse memoir, ‘your father was a bastard’. You can find out more at: timloveday.com.