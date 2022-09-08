The Same Old Jokes and Malaprops On Cue

David Berman, RUOK Day, and Suicidal Solidarity

Three years ago David Berman killed himself and I thought I knew why. His final album, Purple Mountains, had soundtracked a year of personal loss, destruction, and hopelessness—listening to it felt like Berman was giving me a knowing nod as he passed me on the street, pointing like a stranger does when giving directions, towards that great (seeming) inevitability down the road, the one known as suicide.

I had spent the better part of that year and the year before it compulsively writing songs after an almost ten year absence from doing so due to the effect songwriting had on my state of mind and sense of self. Berman’s final album had doused jet fuel on my little shrub fire, and when he died, it blossomed into an inferno.

All my happiness is gone, gone, gone

he sang, patting my back as I looked down that dark void of unwanting on the daily. His death snapped me back from that precipice. I felt like I owed him something. So I wrote him a song.

A setback can be a set up / to a comeback if you don’t let up

That year, a delusional stalker had dismantled my relationships, my career, and my life. Around the time Berman died I was being pulped against the wreckage they’d wrought as they took another mallet blow to my reputation and identity. The first thing I had felt slipping away from me was the music. It’s always the first thing to go when I am paralysed by despair. I felt like I had fought a hardscrabble bare knuckle boxing match with my shrivelled confidence to get to a place where I could even pick up a guitar and sing again, let alone begin to do the thing that had been my one healthy habit since I was a kid—writing songs. Through one person’s persistent malice, I was losing it again.

Over what would become nearly two years of pressurised stress and dread brought on by this ungovernable external force I would find myself asking what it was exactly that said force wanted from me. It seemed, as things got worse, and more of my life was stripped away with no defence or rebuttal granted to me, that it ultimately wanted me to kill myself. I was not a stranger to that want and had put over a decade of work, pills, and art between myself and it and by 2018 had gotten to a place where it couldn’t have caught up to me unless I somehow majorly messed up and mistook my meds for tic tacs. My stalker was a bit like the ropes they used to trip up horses in old westerns: a sudden a brutal snag that used my momentum to judo throw me into a bone crunching tumble down the world’s steepest hill—leaving me waiting for some on-set vet to come along and put me to sleep, permanently.

Somehow, in that bone crunching tumble, I managed to keep a grip on my beat up nylon-string, at least for a time. I was churning out songs like I was a two-bit ditty peddler working Tin Pan Alley at the turn of the 20th Century. But music is collaborative, and my stalker had seen to it that anyone even thinking of collaborating with me on anything that wasn’t tying an anvil to my ankles and pushing it off the Fremantle traffic bridge would be branded a Bad Egg, also. So it was that I found myself firing off songs all on my lonesome, with and for no one in particular, but the ghost of David Berman, who by the late part of 2019 had come to be my one true confidante.

I too, I thought, would live out my days like Berman had: as a suffering jukebox, a sad machine.

Well don’t believe in people who say it’s all been done…

Three-ish weeks after Berman’s death was RUOK Day. I have written about my contempt for this marketing exercise elsewhere, but that year I found the HR speak of that odious SEO friendly holiday particularly galling. It had been a season of suicides, one I thought couldn’t be topped until COVID rolled round and took more friends and neighbours beyond their holding point than I care to think about. In 2019 though, RUOK Day seemed to be daring me to become a Paul Schrader character: to do the full Bickle, and blow out fantastically in a blaze of detachment, spite, and death.

It has become impossible for me to hold the ‘correct’ conversations around suicide in my head. I bucked ‘The Discourse’ off a long time ago, and any attempts it makes to saddle me these days have me kicking and spitting like a wild thing. On RUOK Day, the limits of the non-suicidal’s understanding of what suicide is gets synthesised into an unappealing paste of instagram infographics and ironic twitter shitposting. I’ve given up sifting through what is now just Suicide as Content to try and find anything which resembles the crenelations of true suicidal ideation which you find your mind passing its fingers over so fervently when you’re at your lowest or pushed beyond your own personal brink.

It has become impossible to extricate the guilt of suicidal ideation from a deep hatred of the forces pushing you towards it. I am not talking about my stalker, that was something unique to me which didn’t kill me in the end. I’m more thinking of the propulsive hate of capital and the dogged cowardice of our national politics which want to run so many of us off that big cliff like so much dumbstruck cattle.

Their persistence in pushing you towards it is perhaps their only consistency in how they treat the suicidal, the only true hint about what they actually want from us.

And that percolates a certain kind of hatred in a person, for sure.

When I wrote my song for David Berman I also wrote it for the great unrecognised international union of death wanters. We are joined in a brother/sister/thembo-hood that, like all unions, is founded on unsung labour. I called the song Emotional Labor Party because at that time there was a great horrid shift in that insta-igraphic drongo meme ‘discourse’ that had started to use phrases like ‘emotional labour’ as a pejorative synonym for the work that comes from caring for community and the effort it takes for some of us to keep ourselves — and those we love — alive.

In a bizarre flip, suicide was suddenly another signal of abuse, manipulation, and bad politics. Specifically, the bad politics of being a burden. To call on your community was destructive on you, to be disappointed in their indifference was selfish, to die because of ostracism and neglect was typically selfish of you, and we’ll make sure to bring it up at your funeral.

I felt like RUOK Day and the general neo-liberal treatment of how we’re allowed to talk, laugh, and sing about suicide had lead us to a point where those purporting to be ‘fed up’ with it were more fed up with it as an act of inconvenience, as opposed to tragedy. Here was this great untethered interruption to algorithm and branding that upset the profitable flow of things, and was, quite frankly, very rude.

Every RUOK Day I get to thinking ‘why would I take this piss when you’re giving it away?’.

You’ve gotta laugh!

Everything so democratic and cool….

So I tried to write a song that was a hootenanny for the haunted: a suicidal ideation you could squaredance to. I do not know whether I succeeded in getting this across but I remember at the time being swept up in a wry rage by the idea of embracing this thing that had had a chokehold on me for the better part of my adult life. The song was an attempt to bring my fantasy of a great union movement of the suicidally tinged coming together to kick against the pricks, said pricks being our parliamentarians and the powers that be. More than anything it was a call to solidarity, for each survivor and loss from this Big Thing is and was a comrade in arms.

To have this thing within you is to be in a constant tussle with its rejection and acceptance, and if you can survive, or should I say when you are surviving, you can use it as a filter of sorts to reach towards some kind of righteous zen.

As Berman sings: the end of all wanting is all I’ve been wanting, and that’s just the way that I feel.

So why ask anyone RUOK when you could sing them a song instead?