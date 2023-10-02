The Meanjin Oration and Meanjin journal: announcing a new partnership

The Carumba Institute at QUT and the Meanjin literary journal are delighted to announce a new publishing partnership for the annual Meanjin Oration, delivered this year by Noel Pearson.

Each August the Carumba Institute, QUT’s Indigenous research and education environment, presents the Meanjin Oration, the QUT key address that profiles Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence. As leaders in their field, the Meanjin Orators inspire, cultivate, and showcase research excellence by Indigenous people in Australia.

In each edition of Meanjin, The Meanjin Paper is an essay written by a First Nations Elder that offers a story of place. The Meanjin Paper is the first piece that readers encounter: it appears before the contents page and editorial, so that the experience of reading Meanjin begins with listening to Elders.

Our new publishing partnership will see each year’s Meanjin Oration published as The Meanjin Paper in each Summer edition of Meanjin from 2024. Given the timeliness of its exhortation, the 2023 Oration is published online.

Noel Pearson’s Meanjin Oration was delivered on 14 August 2023. In his speech, Pearson said:

Our nation will have a new birth and the peoples of the earth will see that, with justice, what remains wrong can be put right—and that when we face the truth, we can open our hearts…

We’re going to love them on the beaches in this campaign. We’re going to love them at the front doors, on the football pitches, on every street, every railway station; we’re going to leave no stone unturned.

I’m sensing a change. I’m sensing a mood.

Wherever good people come together and fight for a good cause, great things happen…

‘As a Black academic, the Meanjin journal has provided a space for my scholarship on racism and racial violence that too frequently is silenced or sidelined,’ said Chelsea Watego, Executive Director of the Carumba Institute. ‘It is fitting that QUT’s Carumba Institute would partner with Meanjin Quarterly to amplify the words and works of Indigenous speakers featured in our annual Meanjin Oration.’

‘Having long admired the Carumba Institute’s work and Chelsea’s leadership, I’m thrilled that Meanjin is publishing the Meanjin Oration, delivered so powerfully at this critical time by Noel Pearson,’ said Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin. ‘This important event sets a national agenda, and that national conversation can now continue in Australia’s journal of record.’

Noel Pearson’s Meanjin Oration is published today in Meanjin online.