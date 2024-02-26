The Meanjin 2024 Tote

New year, new bag!

Your Meanjin 2024 tote is made in Australia from 405gsm recycled cotton by the good people of CONTAIN in Abbotsford.

It’s in a sumptuous deep blue with contrast off-white inner binding and a lovely big pocket for your wallet, phone and keys.

Our masthead is on one side, while the other invites us to ‘Embrace Australia’s finest writers’.

Designed by Stephen Banham, this year’s tote will happily join all your literary adventures.

There’s a very limited number and we expect them to sell super fast. Here’s how to bag yours: