The Marvel That Was Stan Lee

Stan Lee has 121 acting credits on IMDB, which is impressive for someone who never was an actor.

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises, he was always there. The Astonished Man With Hose. The Bus Driver. The Museum Guard. The Old Guy Yelling Out The Window. But his greatest cameo, in my opinion, is one that young fans of the MCU probably have no idea of: playing himself in 1995’s Mallrats. In this unforgettable scene, the comic book king offers sage life advice to Jason Lee (no relation), who quizzes him relentlessly about superheroes’ genitalia. As an insight into Lee’s character, it might be completely useless, but it cemented in my mind the image of Stan Lee as a wise and twinkly grandad who was up for anything. That appearance, and all his subsequent cameos, won hearts because they showed a man who, after all he’d achieved, was determined to have as much fun as possible.

Before he was a ten-seconds-at-a-time movie star, Stan Lee did a lot. Like … a lot. Enough to make a normal person exhausted just by reading his Wikipedia page. He began writing comics when he was 18, but it wasn’t until 20 years later that he began to put his indelible stamp on the world, with the publication of Fantastic Four #1. And so began a legend. The list of Lee’s creations is dizzying—the Hulk, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, the X-Men. Any one of these would’ve made him an icon: all of them make him a phenomenon. Such imagination, allied to such work ethic, allied to that peculiar genius that allows one to treat superheroes with the deep seriousness they deserve without buckling to the essential silliness they all have at their core. It should be noted that in all his creations, Lee collaborated with magnificent visual artists who were just as vital in bringing these heroes to life.

What Stan Lee did was monumental. But he was one of those rare artists who had an even greater impact on the world through what he allowed others to do. Lee created a universe—not just the fictional one of mutants and living gods and metal-clad billionaires, but a universe of creative inspiration, in which other artists took his ideas and expanded them, subverted them, twisted them and paid tribute to them. Countless other comic writers and artists worked wonders with Lee’s raw material. Screenwriters, directors and actors took his characters and built with them not just show and movies, but empires. There is now a colossal machine that, cynically speaking, has made many people incredibly rich, and more idealistically, has made millions upon millions very very happy; and that machine would not exist without Stan Lee.

Think about it. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and likely by extension most of Hugh Jackman’s Hollywood career. Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, and by extension the renaissance of this talented but once-troubled actor. The very fact that we know who Chris Hemsworth is. All are down to Stan Lee. Lee’s work has given outlets to stars from Scarlett Johannsen to Ian McKellen, from Joss Whedon to Kenneth Branagh. It’s thanks to Stan Lee that Taika Waititi, one of cinema’s most original geniuses, was given the chance to play with a truly mammoth budget. And God, how grateful we are that he was.

‘Play’. That is the word. Stan Lee has allowed us to play. He built a galaxy-sized sandbox for the world to let its imagination go wild. Movie stars putting on motion-capture suits, directors imagining alien worlds, writers seeking new spins on old ideas, children putting on plastic masks and chasing each other around the park. All playing in the space Stan Lee set aside for them.

Maybe that’s the greatest thing any artist can aspire to: that their work becomes not just their work, but the work of millions of others. That what they created inspires others to create. The collaboration of Stan Lee with all who worked with him, and all who came after him, has built a vast cathedral of imagination to which more detail and ornamentation is added by the day. There can only be a handful of human beings throughout history whose work has touched so many in so lovely a way.

Stan Lee created a universe, and we’re all living in it now. What more can one man do, while still being willing to stand before the world and crack jokes about the Incredible Hulk’s penis?