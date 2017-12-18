The Hope Prize Open for Entries

Calling all writers for short story prize exploring poverty and resilience

Short story submissions are being sought for The Hope Prize, a short story competition to be judged by actor Cate Blanchett, author Kate Grenville and former governor general Quentin Bryce.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence anti-poverty organisation has assembled the stellar judging panel to encourage Australian writers to tackle a subject that is all too often hidden from public view or reduced to stereotypes on tabloid television. The national competition aims to explore hope and resilience in the face of poverty and disadvantage, and will be a thought-provoking summer project for both established and emerging writers.

The first prize winner is to be awarded $10,000, with the total pool for The Hope Prize reaching $17,500. In a new initiative, two Women’s Writing Career Development Scholarships, valued at $5,000 each will be awarded as well as a $500 prize for a writer under 18 years of age.

Brotherhood spokesperson Farah Farouque says: ‘Our short story competition is called The Hope Prize because we want to see storytelling that reflects the resilience we know from our experience that people show in the face of poverty and testing times.’

‘We are seeking a range of entries, it can fiction or reportage, and for some it could be the chance to reflect on their own life experiences. We are keen to see stories that convey the experience of people facing hardship—whether they live in cities, suburbs, towns, rural areas or the most remote regions of Australia.’

In supporting this idea, Meanjin is offering to publish a short story written by a tertiary student after the competition closes. The winner will be selected by the Brotherhood of St Laurence in consultation with Meanjin.

The short story can be fiction or fact. Whatever the genre, the story submitted must convey the experience of people facing hardship in their lives. The deadline for entry into the competition is 31 January, 2018. Stories submitted must be between 2000 and 5000 words.

Winners and placegetters from the 2016 competition were published in an anthology titled Hope by Simon & Schuster, which is available on the Readings website. The Hope Prize is made possible by the late Prudence Myer and her family.

For further information on how to enter and competition rules see: The Hope Prize

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeannie Zakharov on 03 9483 2463, 0428 391 117 or ua.gr1513652151o.lsb1513652151@vora1513652151hkazj1513652151