The Ghost of the Museum Past

The Bendego meteorite sits defiantly on a pedestal against a backdrop of the charred remains of the National Museum of Brazil. The world’s largest meteorite first survived a fiery entry through the Earth’s atmosphere and is now one of the few remaining items standing after a blaze that gutted the Rio institution.

Losing Brazil’s national museum is on the same scale as losing the Metropolitan Museum in New York or the British Museum in London. It was the largest natural-history museum in Latin America, holding over twenty million collection items. You only had to see the footage of the inferno to understand how extensive the damage was likely to be. Fire leapt against a night sky. Flames licked out of windows and the inside of the building lit up like a Halloween pumpkin. The next morning, the burnt-out colonial façade was a blackened skeleton, smoke still rising from its bones.

Some of the collection was saved by staff, other items will have been spared by chance, perhaps tucked into an air pocket between fallen beams and bricks, or locked inside metal cabinets that did not succumb to the flames. But these will be the exceptions. The estimated loss is 90% of the collection; that’s millions of pieces of Brazil’s, and the world’s, natural and cultural history gone forever.

Among the losses: an extensive fossil collection including dinosaurs and outstanding pterosaurs specimens; 5 million arthropods including many butterflies; mummies from Egypt and South America; some of the oldest human remains in the Americas including the 11,500-year-old skull and pelvis of a woman nicknamed Luzia; many other significant anthropological and biological collections; and a library of rare books.

Many of the specimens in the museum were ‘holotypes’—the first, best, and most important examples of their kind, to which scientists returned to study again and again. Museums are places of discovery and rediscovery; our means and ways of knowing evolve over time with advances in science. The past is dynamic, not static. We apply new lenses of comprehension to artefacts to learn from them. Those artefacts—and in many cases the research outputs from their study—are erased, and with them goes our opportunity for deeper understanding, not only of those items, but of ourselves and the world around us.

Perhaps most devastating is the decimation of the museum’s indigenous collections. The individually handcrafted feather works, masks, pottery, statues and weapons that represent the narrative of a country’s diverse ethnic heritage, each item unique. The literal voices of these indigenous cultures, their extinct languages, were held on audio recordings in the museum. There is no longer any record of these languages being spoken. These cultures that disappeared once, disappear again; their voices dissipate like the smoke from the fire—into thin air.

How to calculate the sum total of this loss of cultural history? There are no numbers to make sense of silenced voices.

Founded in 1818, the museum was celebrating its bicentennial year; it had never been properly renovated in its 200-year history. The museum suffered successive funding cuts. Repeated lobbying efforts for money to pay for repairs and infrastructure maintenance all failed. It had long-standing problems: leaks, termite infestations and no working sprinkler system. As firefighters discovered, the two water hydrants closest to the building were dry. They pumped water from a nearby lake in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

As the New York Times reports, money was funneled into the Olympics and other high-profile projects around Rio, while the museum languished on the city’s working-class northern fringes. It was not a big tourist attraction, but rather, the haunt of locals. Of the museum’s failure to get its share of the funding pie, the New York Times says:

There may be an element of racial politics to this. Told in school to think of themselves as a blend of indigenous, European and African cultures, many Brazilians have difficulty embracing their mixed origins. The National Museum was the leading custodian of this identity, the advertisement and repository for its history and truth.

In an era where woke museums are attempting to decolonise, to move from an ‘objective’ Western view of history, to recognise the impact of colonialism on how we shape national identities, and to incorporate the stories and experiences of people of colour and indigenous people, it is striking that a museum that appeared to represent a more inclusive national identity was not adequately supported. It seems it told a story about Brazil that the wealthy bourgeoisie did not want to hear and was punished financially.

In the aftermath of the fire, passionate locals gathered outside the gates of the museum. Police in riot gear shot tear gas into the crowd. Later, when they allowed protesters inside the site’s perimeter, the protesters held hands, enclosing the museum in a symbolic embrace.

Pledges of funding from the government and philanthropists will no doubt flow in the emotional wake of the fire. However, The National Museum of Brazil is a memory institution and it has been lobotomised through wilful neglect. You cannot gut-renovate cultural heritage. How else then, can you resurrect the corpse of a museum?

The embers had not yet cooled when university students put out a public call for photos of the museum’s collections. This was followed by a tweet from Wikipedia:

There were over 20 million objects inside the #MuseuNacional. Did you take a photo of any of them? Help us preserve the memories of as many as we can and add them to @wikicommons.

The goal is to recreate the museum through crowdsourced photos, to conjure a digital ghost of what was lost. It is an interesting experiment in stitching together a version of the museum captured through the constructed lens of photographic memories. How much of the collection was on display at any given time? Like any museum, only a tiny fraction. The rest is in storage. At best, a small selection of items will have been snapped on the smartphones of punters. Many people will have taken images of the same big-ticket items; the meteorite, for example. The museum also made 3-D digital scans of some of their most important artefacts and will figure out some way of using these scans to produce facsimiles.

A digital proxy for a physical museum is not a new concept. Google Arts & Culture partners with museums around the world so ‘visitors’ can see virtual copies of artworks and take virtual tours of galleries. Over a dozen Brazilian institutions have their works on the platform, sadly the National Museum of Brazil was not one of those. While a nice complement to the real thing, the platform does not replace the physical original. There are other impressive advances in museum technology: 3-D sensory experiences produced through laser scans, billions of points of data rendered as beautiful and moving immersive simulations. But these projects are large-scale, expensive and take years to realise.

We build museums as temples to honour humanity’s progress. We lock our precious examples of culture in vaults and display them in glass cases where they invoke wonder and reverence: impossibly pieced-together pottery vases; tainted coins fished out of shipwrecks; jewellery lifted from the necks of the dead. We order our understanding of the natural world through taxonomies and queue up to witness them in death: rows of brightly-coloured insects pinned to boards; taxidermied mammals, glass-eyed in repose; dug-up bones of dinosaurs guess-work wired together; dioramas of subjugated cultures caught in freeze-frame.

Museums tell the stories of who we humans are (well at least part of that story and seen mostly through the eyes of white curators). They invoke a deep nostalgia of childhood visits, the ritual of one generation passing our narratives to the next. We are species of storytellers, not just as a means of conveying facts and figures, but as a way to anchor our own lives in the context of past, present and future. There is something of a conceit in all of this. We say ‘look at all that we have made and conquered: nature, other cultures’.

Preserving cultural heritage is always a race against decay. Museums do their best to eliminate bugs, manage humidity, ward off fire and floods, and protect against theft (more often than not by their own staff). They put in place conservation programs, security and sprinkler systems. Now faced with collecting digital content, museums reformat files to try to outrun technological obsolescence. Good luck trying to read a floppy disc today, or a CD-ROM in ten years’ time, when all the machines that can read them are landfill.

But the biggest threat to cultural heritage is ourselves. As Sarah Kenderdine—a researcher at the forefront of interactive museum experiences—points out, the threats are almost entirely of our own making: politically-motivated destruction, looting, theft, climate change, natural disasters and mass tourism. Brick-by-brick, we pull apart the temples we have built to honour ourselves, with our own hands.

There is something akin here to our relationship with animals, those same animals we gleefully catch, describe, categorise and fawn over on display in natural history museums and zoos, those same animals that we ignore as we push them to extinction in the wild.

In her book, The Sixth Extinction: an unnatural history, Elizabeth Kolbert says:

a hundred-million years from now, all that we consider to be the great works of man—the sculptures and the libraries, the monuments and the museums, the cities and the factories—will be compressed into a layer of sediment not much thicker than a cigarette paper.

Until then, we can look forward to sitting in darkened rooms in the blue-light glow of our screens, marvelling over a 3-D model of a meteorite from a long-since burned-down museum, and watching scratchy black-and-white video footage of a thylacine pacing the inside of a concrete cage.

Justine Hyde is Director, Library Services and Experience at the State Library Victoria and a freelance writer. @justine_hyde