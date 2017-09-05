Meanjin

The cultural cringe, by A. A. Phillips

In the fourth Meanjin issue of 1950, Arthur Phillips delivered one the defining statements in Australian cultural writing, and gave us perhaps the most oft-quoted shorthand for our cultural behaviour … a phrase to rival the ‘lucky country’.

Phillips was 50 at the time, and had been a schoolmaster at Wesley College, Melbourne, since 1927. Read Rollo Hesketh’s account of the essay and its impact here.

(The note re the absence of a Meanjin editorial on the final page of the Phillips essay is well worth reading.)

 

By the time mum pulls into the station, Levi is about ready to piss himself, has the empty water bottle in his hand, eyeing me across the back seat as if to say, I’ll do it, I’ll fucken do it. The car stops in the empty lot and Levi bolts for the [Read more...]