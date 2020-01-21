The Best Writing on Bushfires and Climate

Millions of animals, birds and insects will need our help in the coming months if they, and their precious habitat, are to survive. It’s only a little, but we’ll be giving $25 from every $50 digital subscription to Wildlife Victoria to help in their important work. Click here to subscribe.
We’ve also pulled together a small collections of writing from the recent Meanjin past which all deal with climate and fire in some way. From essays to fiction, poetry and memoir, there’s plenty of thoughtful reading below.
Unearthed: Last Days of the Anthropocene by James Bradley
The Invisible Extinctions by Jane Rawson
The Unlearned Country by Dr Phillip Zylstra
Walking and Being by Tony Birch
Love In a Time of Apocalypse by Fatima Measham
Head in the Sand by Omar Sakr
A Trip Down (False) Memory Lane by Dan Hogan
Two Fires by Tony Birch
Seasons of Change by Harry Saddler
Speak for the Trees by Ben Walter
Heroic Men and Helpful Women by Alice Bishop
Deep Weather by Alexis Wright
The Trouble With Journalism by Greg Jericho
This Continent of Smoke by Ben Wilkie
Let’s Talk Trojan Bee by Alex Cothren
Beacon by Rebecca Slater
Burning by Greg McLaren
