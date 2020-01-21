The Best Writing on Bushfires and Climate

Millions of animals, birds and insects will need our help in the coming months if they, and their precious habitat, are to survive. It’s only a little, but we’ll be giving $25 from every $50 digital subscription to Wildlife Victoria to help in their important work. Click here to subscribe.

We’ve also pulled together a small collections of writing from the recent Meanjin past which all deal with climate and fire in some way. From essays to fiction, poetry and memoir, there’s plenty of thoughtful reading below.

Unearthed: Last Days of the Anthropocene by James Bradley

The Invisible Extinctions by Jane Rawson

The Unlearned Country by Dr Phillip Zylstra

Walking and Being by Tony Birch

Love In a Time of Apocalypse by Fatima Measham

Head in the Sand by Omar Sakr

A Trip Down (False) Memory Lane by Dan Hogan

Two Fires by Tony Birch

Seasons of Change by Harry Saddler

Speak for the Trees by Ben Walter

Heroic Men and Helpful Women by Alice Bishop

Deep Weather by Alexis Wright

The Trouble With Journalism by Greg Jericho

This Continent of Smoke by Ben Wilkie

Let’s Talk Trojan Bee by Alex Cothren

Beacon by Rebecca Slater

Burning by Greg McLaren

