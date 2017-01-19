Stranger than fiction: Donald Trump and The Plot Against America

No author of speculative fiction wants to be proven right. To be proven right in the spec-fic game is to see the worst come to pass. No, speculative fiction is written as a warning, and the crow of ‘I told you so’ when an author is proven right, far from being triumphant in tone, is little more than a bitter acknowledgement that one’s warnings weren’t properly heeded.

Last year, when the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency still seemed, to many, a long shot bordering on an impossibility, my wife found herself in possession of a secondhand copy of Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America. It wasn’t long before she was e-mailing me passages that, as she noted at the time, seemed and sounded all too familiar.

The first line of the novel sets the stage and the tone. ‘Fear presides over these memories,’ the narrator writes, ‘a perpetual fear. Of course no childhood is without its terrors, yet I wonder if I would have been a less frightened boy if Lindbergh hadn’t been president or if I hadn’t been the offspring of Jews.’

I read this line for the first time while the Republican primaries were still underway. Replace ‘Lindbergh’ with ‘Trump’ and ‘Jews’ with ‘Muslims’ or ‘Mexicans’ (or perhaps simply leave it as ‘Jews’) and the novel’s newfound status as allegory after the fact became immediately obvious. The parallels would only multiply as the year continued on its merry way. ‘Every day I ask myself the same question,’ one of the characters says at one point. ‘How can this be happening in America?’

Roth’s novel isn’t speculative so much as alt-historical. It posits the candidacy, victory and presidency of Charles A. Lindbergh, the famed aviator and Nazi sympathiser, who defeats Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1940 and keeps the United States out of WWII. ‘Vote for Lindbergh,’ his campaign slogan reads, ‘or vote for war.’

Already we can see at least two similarities: the rise of a charismatic celebrity candidate and the isolationist platform he runs on. (You will recall that in the final weeks of last year’s campaign there was much talk, on the alt-right and on social media, about how a vote for Hillary was a vote for WWIII.) That Trump should so blatantly adopt the ‘America First’ slogan of Lindbergh and his crypto-fascist chums, with very few people bothering (or knowing enough) to point out its lineage, says something about the state of historical and political amnesia. A third similarity—between Lindbergh’s anti-Semitism and that of Trump’s final, dog-whistling campaign ad—was perhaps inevitable, given by that stage he’d out-bigoted the Lone Eagle himself with his more indiscriminate and scattershot xenophobia.

Lindbergh’s presidency proceeds much as Trump’s increasingly seems set to: with the appointment of far-right true believers and the undoing of the global order. Where Lindbergh packs his cabinet with Nazi sympathisers like Henry Ford, Trump kicked off his transition by naming the pied piper of the alt-right, Steve Bannon, as his chief strategist, and Islamophobic former general Michael T. Flynn as his national security advisor. Equally questionable appointments have followed with depressing regularity.

Where Lindbergh signs non-aggression treaties with Germany and Japan, Trump has questioned the US commitment to NATO, needled China on matters of trade and geopolitics, and expressed his personal admiration for a conga line of tin-pot dictators. (In a wide-ranging interview with The London Times recently, he put it plainly: ‘I like order and I like strength.’) Only in one respect do the president-elect and his fictional counterpart differ. Where Lindbergh is a man of few words, Trump is a man of too many tweets.

What’s really striking about the book today is the way in which even minor or unlikely aspects of the novel have analogues in the real world. Keith Olbermann—who changed the name of his weekly GQ video rant from ‘The Closer’ to ‘The Resistance’ as soon as the votes were tallied—could almost be mistaken for channeling the novel’s Walter Winchell, the belligerent Jewish broadcaster who has no problem calling a spade a spade. Consider the following:

And how long will the American people stand for this treachery perpetrated by their elected president? How long will Americans remain asleep while their cherished Constitution is torn to shreds by the fascist fifth column of the Republican right marching under the sign of the cross and the flag? Stay with me, your New York correspondent Walter Winchell, for my next big bombshell about Lindbergh’s treasonous lies.

Here’s Olbermann four days before the election:

When should we re-classify the form of the government of the United States from democracy to fascism? If the FBI is already trying to help one party seize control of our government, technically is that good enough to just cut to the chase and say we are already living in a goddamned fascist state? […] These people are fascists. Fearful fascists.

One seriously doubts that Olbermann will follow the fictional Winchell’s lead and run for president himself (or at least one seriously hopes not), let alone that he will be gunned down in the process. (In reality, Winchell lived to the age of seventy-four, dying in 1972.) But his self-appointment as America’s herald of outrage is nevertheless another strange parallel.

Even stranger, perhaps, is the note of conspiracy on which the novel ends. The narrator’s aunt divulges to the family that Lindbergh was not Hitler’s agent, but his victim, held to ransom after learning that his son (the fabled Lindbergh baby) was not killed by Richard Hauptmann in 1932, but kidnapped by the Nazis as part of a long-term plan to keep America out of their inevitable war. It’s hard to take her seriously at this point—one suspects she’s trying to atone for being so gung-ho about the guy earlier—though once again it’s hard not detect an echo of the present in her claims, which is to say of the conspiracy theories that surrounded Trump and the Russians throughout the election season and have continued do so into the new year. Of course, had Roth ascribed to Lindbergh a predilection for golden showers, the reader would doubtless dismiss it as too far-fetched. Truth has by this point outstripped the capacity of fiction to contain it.

For whatever reason (some critics have suggested a failure of nerve), Roth ultimately allows history to get back on its rails. Lindbergh’s plane disappears, martial law is declared, and anti-Semitic violence breaks out. Lindbergh’s widow calls successfully for calm, FDR runs as an emergency presidential candidate, and is returned to the White House in time for Pearl Harbour. The rest, as they say, is (actual) history.

We should not be so complacent as to think that we should be so lucky in our present circumstances. To do so would be to engage in the sort of wishful thinking that should be rejected out of hand, not least because it’s the sort of wishful thinking that got us here in the first place. (‘He’ll only be a one-term president’ is the new ‘he’s unelectable’.) What is required now is organisation, base expansion, voter outreach and all those other forms of action that, however boring or unromantic, actually win elections.

As I have written elsewhere before, there’s something fascinating about the way that life has a tendency to imitate art—the way that art precedes and proposes the world. (I usually trot out the example of The West Wing, which predicted Obama’s presidency in its sixth and seventh seasons.) But that isn’t really the case in this instance. If the connections between the book and reality are eerily similar, it’s not because Roth foresaw events, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Nostradamus, from his writing desk in Connecticut. He merely recognised the patterns by which such things come to pass. My friend Sarah Kendzior, a student of authoritarian regimes who predicted Trump’s victory and now predicts even worse, has been making this point endlessly since the votes were tallied. ‘People who are savvy to these regimes can understand what’s going on because they recognise these historical parallels,’ she told WhoWhatWhy in an interview a few days after the election.

So when Trump is saying America first, which is a fascist slogan, when his advisors are talking about making the trains working on time, which is associated with Hitler, when they’re talking about draining the swamps, which is a phrase that came from Mussolini, when Trump is tweeting Mussolini, when he’s tweeting pictures of Jewish stars next to piles of money and you combine that with his actual administration, which includes people who have supported neo-Nazis, even extreme right wing people like Glenn Beck has come out and said that Steve Bannon is a neo-Nazi. I think quite honestly, and I don’t mean to frighten people, that we need to prepare for the worst.

Fascist populists sing from the same songbook: they always have and they always will. Roth did not ‘predict’ the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency. He merely rehearsed the all too familiar motions by which—to paraphrase the title of Sinclair Lewis’s equally relevant novel—it can happen here.

The actual title of Lewis’s book was It Can’t Happen Here, a phrase that finds its way onto the lips of New York mayor Fiorello La Guardia towards the end of The Plot Against America. ‘It can’t happen here?’ he asks rhetorically during a speech. ‘My friends, it is happening here.’

With Trump’s inauguration upon us, it seems we’ve once again failed to heed the warning.