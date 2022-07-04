Free from the Meanjin paywall in this NAIDOC week, a range of recent essay writings from Indigenous authors:

Capital

Bruce Pascoe

Summer 2021

‘The biggest difference between Australian Aboriginal people and non-Aboriginal people is their relation to capital. The land, the spirit and the economy were, and are, one entity for Aboriginal people. She is called Mother Earth.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/capital/

Soar

Karen Wyld

Summer 2021

‘I settled on soar because of the birds. The birds I see and hear on my (almost) daily walks. The ones I hear outside my window, and the ones that live at my place.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/soar/

Words are Weapons

Claire G. Coleman

Summer 2021

‘Stories are dangerous, for they define who we are, they define our history; they can be weaponised. Stories and history are tools and weapons of war…’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/words-are-weapons/

(Dis)Loyalty

Tony Birch

Summer 2021

‘I once heard a story about my grandfather’s capacity for violence that I initially believed was either highly embellished or a complete fiction.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/disloyalty/

Always Bet on Black (Power)

Chelsea Watego

Spring 2021

‘As a Blackfulla, I don’t claim to speak for a people, but I do write from a place. A place of power. Mine. I write this from a place in which I am meant to be powerless, literally.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/always-bet-on-black-power/

Justice for Elijah or a Spiritual Dialogue With Ziggy Ramo, Dancing

Declan Fry

Autumn 2021

‘Elijah Doughty was a 14-year-old Wongatha and Noongar boy from Kalgoorlie-Boulder. On the morning of 29 August 2016, he was killed by a ute. The non-Indigenous accused, his identity in court anonymised as ‘WSM’, had chased Elijah.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/justice-for-elijah-or-a-spiritual-dialogue-with-ziggy-ramo-dancing/

Hating Trees

Bruce Pascoe

Summer 2020

‘When did it start? When did men begin to think of trees as adornments to their pride or fortune?’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/hating-trees/

Walking Wurundjeri Country

Declan Fry

Spring 2020

‘I am walking Wurundjeri country. Country that does not belong to me. Although the cats are nice enough.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/walking-wurundjeri-country/

Through a Mask, Breathing

Jack Latimore

Spring 2020

‘The roads were empty because of the virus and sailing by at 60 all I caught was a glimpse of the wall and it was difficult to say for certain, but I thought the flag was gone.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/through-a-mask-breathing/

Australia In Three Books

Amy McQuire

Spring 2020

‘In times of crisis I take comfort in the words of black women in whatever form, whether it’s poetry, fiction, memoir, academia, journalism or a Twitter feed.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/australia-in-three-books-16/

Too Little, Too Much

Evelyn Araluen

Spring 2020

‘Aboriginal poetics have always existed. Or, at least, they fulfil every sense of always that we have access to: yaburuhma, the kind of eternal that spirals out a constant across time and space; forever, the kind of promise we make to spread between every time.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/too-little-too-much-2/

A Self-Governing Literature

Alexis Wright

Winter 2020

‘The imaginative literary mind is as boundless as it is borderless and bountiful in its way, finding ways of powerfully creating anew the already imagined with the unimagined or unimaginable.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/a-self-governing-literature/

Why Write?

Timmah Ball

Autumn 2020

‘There was a Facebook message from Hetti Perkins, which was an odd coincidence. I was working on a poem about her late father Charlie for a collection, which I would later abandon as I grew aware that I lacked the precision for poetry.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/why-write/

So White. So What.

Alison Whittaker

Autumn 2020

‘So mewhere before White Fragility became the lingo du jour of anti-racism workshops, white people stopped telling me out loud that they were ‘one of the good ones’.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/so-white-so-what/

Walking and Being

Tony Birch

Summer 2019

‘For some time, I’d been thinking of writing about Westgate Park, an inconspicuous piece of ground beneath the shadows of the Westgate Bridge at the mouth of the Birrarung (Yarra) River in Melbourne.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/walking-and-being/

Thirteen Jetties and a Man on a Hill

Karen Wyld

Spring 2019

‘The end of a jetty is a nowhere place; no longer on land but not quite at sea. With a glance in the right direction, even time vanishes. Is that a ship on the horizon? White sails catching the winds. Matthew Flinders on deck, scanning distant land.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/thirteen-jetties-and-a-man-on-a-hill/

A Journey in Writing Place

Alexis Wright

Winter 2019

‘I am acutely aware while visiting other places that I am in the home of the ancestors whose stories since ancient times are preserved in the land, seas, skies and atmosphere.‘

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/a-journey-in-writing-place/

Black and White Witness

Amy McQuire

Winter 2019

‘If you want to know the difference between the Black and White Witness, all you have to do is mention the war.;

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/black-and-white-witness/

‘There is No Axe’: Identity, Story and a Sombrero

Tony Birch

Autumn 2019

‘In a 2016 Meanjin essay one of this country’s most celebrated writers, Alexis Wright, asked us a fundamental question in relation to storytelling and the role of the writer. ‘What happens when you tell somebody else’s story?’ she asked…’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/there-is-no-axe-identity-story-and-a-sombrero/

Ngajurlangu—‘Me Too’

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

Summer 2018

‘Of the few Indigenous Australian languages still spoken as a first language, Warlpiri is one of the most alive. My people have an earthy, often self-deprecating sense of humour.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/ngajurlangu-me-too/

The Power and Purpose of Literature

Alexis Wright

Summer 2018

‘I thought I would begin this talk about the power and purpose of literature by talking about my 1998 book Take Power. The title came from a Gurindji Elder while telling the story of the ten-year battle his people fought against Vestey’s, a British pastoral company that owned the Wave Hill pastoral property in the north-west of the Northern Territory, when in 1966, 200 Gurindji, the traditional landowners, walked off the cattle station where they worked on their stolen lands because of the harsh treatment they were receiving from the management of the pastoral property.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/the-power-and-purpose-of-literature/

Writing as a Sovereign Act

Melissa Lucashenko

Summer 2018

‘We talk about sovereignty a lot. We demand it be recognised and we have it on our T-shirts and so forth. But what is it really?’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/writing-as-a-sovereign-act/

Australia: Temper and Bias

Bruce Pascoe

Spring 2018

‘The deputy leader of the Liberal Party, Julie Bishop, supported the idea in 2006 that Aboriginal children should not be taught their own culture and language because it would retard them.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/11312/

Whose Land Is It?

Timmah Ball

Winter 2018

‘Through the thin plaster wall I can hear her breathing in the adjacent bedroom. Most nights it’s a faint hum but occasionally her breath morphs into a gravelly snore that is slightly alleviated by earplugs.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/whose-land-is-it/

When We Encountered the Nomads

Claire G. Coleman

Summer 2017

‘I was born in Perth, Western Australia, just over 500 kilometres, by whitefella roads, from the town where my grandfather was born, a town in the middle of his ancestral Country where our people have lived forever, or so close to forever that it might as well be.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/when-we-encountered-the-nomads-2/

Two Fires

Tony Birch

Summer 2017

‘In July 2017 I took a flight halfway around the world with my partner, Sara, on my way to a new country, where I’d been invited to write about a place I’d left behind.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/two-fires/

What Happens When You Tell Somebody Else’s Story?

Alexis Wright

Summer 2016

‘Through many years of researching stories from all over the world and through my own communities, which I have always felt I had to do to understand how to be useful in my work—including being a writer—I have grown more curious about what would impact on my ability to tell stories that might be embraced anywhere in the world.’

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/what-happens-when-you-tell-somebody-elses-story/