Simon Crean’s cultural policy legacy

Before the days of livestreams, Simon Crean wanted as many artists, creative organisations and interested Australians as possible to join a national conversation about our cultural future. And so, as minister for the arts launching a new national cultural policy, he decided against the typical arts venue that might limit that conversation to industry circles alone. Instead, in 2013 Crean launched Creative Australia at the National Press Club—in front of the press gallery, and audiences across the country watching the live broadcast—seizing the opportunity to detail the policy to hard-nosed journalists as well as everyday Australians.

This commitment to balancing the local and the national says a great deal about the values that drove Crean, keeping him connected to the arts both before and after his political career.

Half a century of public service

Crean’s passing has seen a lot of reflection on his 50 years of public service: as a union official, ACTU president, a member of parliament, and leader of the Labor Party. A minister in four Labor governments, Crean held the portfolios of primary industries in the Hawke government, employment in the Keating government, trade in the Rudd government, and the arts, regional development and local government in the Gillard government.

Countless column inches and news clips have concentrated on his time staring down a US President over the Iraq War—an important moment in a highly principled political career. Less attention has been devoted to Crean’s legacy as minister for the arts—and yet, it is no less remarkable.

The arts sector follows a predictable formula every time a new minister is announced. Arts journalists begin the conjecture on how much the portfolio holder ‘loves’ the arts. Questions are asked about who last saw the minister in a foyer. Do they read? What about music and theatre? Do they ever go? What about visual arts and crafts? What about the creative industries? Design? Film? Digital Games? ‘Does the new minister even understand us?!’

Something different happened with the promotion of Crean, who succeeded Peter Garrett in 2010. A senior cabinet minister, son of Whitlam government treasurer Frank Crean, the portfolio now had political royalty after three years of rock royalty. Crean was serious business. Immediately he launched into the work of delivering a national cultural policy: a 2010 election commitment that had stemmed from the Rudd Government’s 2020 Summit.



A legacy of cultural ambition and rigour

National cultural policies are hard work. Countries like Australia embark on that journey rarely; when they do, those policies tend to arrive a generation apart, with varying degrees of political and partisan cohesion. Julian Meyrick observes that ‘cultural policies lead an extra-veridical existence where aspiration and Realpolitik meet in Zen-like balance.’

The challenge was significant. How could government measure and support the cultural, the creative and the artistic? In the shadows of Keating’s 1994 Creative Nation, how would the policy address technological change in an even faster-paced world? Could Crean deliver in a climate of GFC austerity? And how best to deliver to an industry deeply cynical of government intent?

Crean set to work by commissioning two major inquiries: one into the effectiveness of the Australia Council, by Gabrielle Trainor and Angus James, and another into private sector support for the arts, by Harold Mitchell. To ensure expert input, Crean established a reference group from across the sector, chaired by Professor Julianne Schultz. In his ministerial office Crean employed Helen O’Neil, a former head of the Australian Major Performing Arts Group and the Council for the Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

In August 2011 he released a discussion paper where he articulated the intent of the policy:

The National Cultural Policy will reflect the important role that arts and creativity play in the daily lives of all Australians, and will help to integrate arts and cultural policy within our broader social and economic goals.

Crean saw the policy as:

shaping a 10-year vision, underpinned by tangible action, to ensure our arts, cultural and creative endeavours resonate most soundly with a 21st century Australia, and in doing so strengthen the nation’s pursuit of its economic and social policy agenda.

This link between the cultural, the economic and the social became the policy’s driving force. Crean ensured that Goal One of the policy’s five goals was to ‘recognise, respect and celebrate the centrality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to the uniqueness of Australian identity.’

The local, the global and the creative

Crean had a mind like a steel trap. Working for him, you quickly learnt his decades of networks, knowledge and understanding were unparalleled. My former colleague Helen O’Neil reflects: ‘He made you work hard, think hard and commit to making Australia better.’

His policy making was all about empowering local communities. You could see this in the way he oversaw regional development, embedding place-based approaches and putting local people and the input of communities at the heart of investment decisions. Communities determine the ‘what’ and governments work with communities on the ‘how’, Crean told the Canberra Business Council in 2012. Academics and think-tanks like Brookings now refer to similar strategies as ‘hyperlocal policy development’.

The day after Crean launched the policy, he responded to a Dorothy Dixer during Question Time with that laconic drawl, leaning into the microphone over the Despatch Box:

Why is this government investment important? Firstly, governments have to invest in our culture and our creative industries. Why?—because culture defines us. We are home to the oldest living culture on earth, and we have been welcoming to the greatest diversity of cultures on earth. This is what has made us unique, and it is why we have to preserve it, nurture it, invest in it and build upon it. Secondly, if governments do make this investment there is a social dividend and an economic dividend. The social dividend is our values—values of inclusion and values of respect—which are the sorts of things that all of us want for our kids and all of us want for a healthy society. Investing in the arts pays dividends in that regard. But there is also an economic dividend, because a creative economy is also a more productive economy. In this day and age it is not enough simply to embrace technology unless we are consistently, creatively adding to it. Seeing the artist at the centre of a creative society and seeing a creative society central to our future as a nation is why this investment needs to be made.

Of course, the launch of the policy didn’t go without Crean’s signature political barb:

This actually is a day of firsts, because this is the first question I have ever had on the arts. I cannot get one from the other side of the House. But the other first is that it is the first cultural policy this country has had for 18 years, and the last one was delivered by a Labor government too. In terms of the commitment to bipartisanship, we welcome it from the other side—but we never get the leadership, we never get the direction and we never get the ideas, and the big ideas, that demonstrate it.

Crean may have been Labor to his boots, but the respect he had across the chamber and across the nation was remarkable. It was remarkable because he consulted and because he listened. The testament to his work and his consultation is that it is the foundation for so much that is in the new national cultural policy launched earlier this year.

In a dedication to Crean, Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said:

Simon took the first steps for Australia in backing the computer games industry in Australia, backing live music and the reform and the enlargement of the Australia Council. Ten years on from Creative Australia I launched Revive—which builds on the foundations of what Simon created.

Those foundations strengthened not only public policy in Australia, but also, Crean’s personal commitment to the arts. At the time of his death, Crean was Chair of McClelland Sculpture Park+Gallery, and was founding Co-Chair of the Screen Producers Association’s Screen Export Council.

Crean knew that the weight of a national press club address was necessary for a policy launch with impact. Whatever anyone thought of the Rudd and Gillard Governments, they had been busy administrations with a complex agenda including Gonski, the NBN, the Apology and climate change. Crean ensured that cultural policy rose to the top as well.

I last saw Simon only a couple of months ago, powering through the corridors of Parliament House. We agreed to catch up again soon so he could help with some big policy conversations about the export of Australian contemporary music. His mind, knowledge and energy was always ready to help, lean in and serve Australia’s cultural future. A huge loss to the nation, he will be missed by all of us who knew him.

Vale Simon Crean 1949–2023

Nicholas Pickard heads up Public Affairs at APRA AMCOS and is a board member of Screen Australia and the Australian Society of Authors. He has been appointed to numerous NSW Government agency committees in both Coalition and Labor ministries, and has served as adviser to several state and federal arts ministers including Simon Crean and Tony Burke.

Editor’s note: This piece was published on the occasion of the state funeral of Simon Crean, held at St Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne on Thursday 20 July 2023, and livestreamed from 11:00am AEST.