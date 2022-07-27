September Meanjin: Coming Soon

Chances are you’re still picking your way through the June edition of Meanjin … Margaret Simons’ detailed study of the crisis in Australian journalism, or Yves Rees on the new sobriety perhaps? Maybe you’re lost in the fiction of James Bradley or Karen Wyld?

Well, we don’t mean to distract you … but we did think you might appreciate a first mention of September’s Spring edition.

The lead essay is a compelling piece from Kate Holden, looking at the great paradox of modern life: the many commonalities of human experience and our increasing isolation as atomised individuals … and this at a time when the most pressing, even existential, issues of the moment demand a collective response.

Other essays include:

Jennifer Mills on the sliding scale of literary dystopia…what’s a writer of speculative fiction to do when the real world so quickly outpaces the world of dystopian imaginings?

Bruce Pascoe on the lost white orchids of Melbourne.

Lauren Rosewarne on the sexualisation of powerful men.

Chelsea Watego on the subtext of racism behind poor, and sometimes fatal, outcomes for Indigenous Australians in the health system.

Jane Gilmore on why we talk about sexual assault when we mean rape.

Plus: Jim Davidson, Osman Faruqi, Ouyang Yu, James Valentine, Mohammed Massoud Morsi and more.

And there’s new fiction from: Jordan Prosser, Alex Sawyer, John Kinsella and Pip Smith.

Subscribe in print and you’ll have your copy delivered to your door. Subscribe digitally and all the September content will be there for you to read on site from September 15. Just want a single print copy? You can pre-order here.