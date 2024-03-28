Queer love and yearning

A few years ago, I had a crush on my best friend. I remember the panic, of beginning to suspect that these feelings might be something more than friendship, the desperate need to pretend that I wasn’t falling in love with someone who was then presenting as the same gender. I remember the tension and the yearning, the way that they became the centre of my universe and later I the centre of theirs.

Reading Abbey Lay’s debut novel, Lead Us Not, plunged me back into those memories, because of how vividly it captures the irresistible obsessiveness of first (queer) love and the claustrophobic impact of internalised homophobia.

Lay establishes this sense of entrapment and suffocation in a variety of ways. Fellow student Olive moves next door to protagonist Millie at the start of their final year of high school—a time when adulthood is beckoning but isn’t quite close enough to reach. The small-town setting is a literal trap, with Millie reflecting in the opening chapters that she wants to ‘find a new way home’, to walk a new route, thereby seeing something she hadn’t seen before. The ‘muggy’ weather, too, becomes a figurative constraint, compounded by their Catholic school dress code. Millie observed that she feels ‘stiff’ with ‘all my hair tied back out of my face. A ribbon around my ponytail’, compared to the students from the co-ed school who had ‘no blazers, shoes undone, bags unzipped’.

Through their respective hobbies, Lay demonstrates that Olive and Millie both seek to escape, to step—however briefly—out of their own realities. Millie reads ‘to slip into a mind that was not my own, to free myself from the relentlessness of my own thoughts’, while Olive enjoys performing on stage because the audience are ‘not watching [her], they’re watching someone else’. As the girls’ connection deepens, they find sanctuary with each other. But the escape is only ever temporary, the return jarring and unpleasant. Upon Millie’s return from her first visit to Olive’s house, her father expresses relief that there was ‘no one we might need to worry about,’ (i.e. a boy). The cage door of heteronormative expectations slams shut.

Lay writes the novel such that the sexual and romantic tension between Millie and Olive is an undercurrent to every interaction, at times almost unbearably so. Millie becomes preoccupied by when they would see each other again, by whether Olive is thinking of her at any given moment. Olive’s presence ‘turned up the saturation on everything’, making every moment more meaningful and exciting. They eventually become closer, with the two girls sharing everything with one another, from snacks and jokes to details of their sexual exploits, seeming as if their dynamic might shift at any moment through a word or a touch. We are propelled by the hope that they would—finally—acknowledge what is happening. But the girls are surrounded by a religion that cannot accept or fathom homosexuality, its oppressiveness compounded by the expectations of their peers and parents in the small town.

The title is drawn from a Catholic prayer, with the full quote being ‘lead us not into temptation’. There could be no better summation of the story, in which Millie and Olive grow increasingly closer yet neither gives into the temptation of exploring a romantic or sexual relationship. Compulsory heterosexuality becomes the trap itself. The novel does not lead us to experience queer joy, or even a satisfying resolution to the mounting tension. To have provided such a resolution on the page would have been far too easy. Instead, Lay invites readers to stand with her characters on the edge of fulfillment.

For all the progress we’ve seen in the gay rights movement, Lead Us Not is a well-crafted reminder that queer joy is still so often unattainable. This is an extremely strong debut that reveals the inner life of an adolescent in love with rare mastery and grace.

Laura Pettenuzzo (she/her) is a disabled writer living on Wurundjeri country. She has a Master of Professional Psychology from Monash University and her words have appeared in places including Mascara Literary Review, SBS Voices and the Guardian. She can usually be found with a cup of tea in one hand and a book in the other.