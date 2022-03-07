Please Tell Me It’s Not Curtains for the Curtin

It was late one weeknight in Carlton when a bartender who went only by the name of ‘Goose’ leaned over the bar I was propping up after last drinks and asked if I’d like to see where John Curtin was buried. A history obsessive and the daughter of a proud trade unionist, I was not one to be asked twice. ‘Come with me,’ the man named Goose said and we descended into the bowels of the century-old pub. A damp chill set in around us as he beckoned me over to a dank corner where the walls seemed to be crumbling away before my eyes. ‘Here?’ I said, squinting in the dark past the hulking shadows. ‘He’s buried here?’

‘No you bloody idiot, this is the keg room and if you believe they’d bury a Prime Minister down here you’ve definitely had too much to drink. Go home.’

I scuttled back up to the bar, out the grand wooden doors of the John Curtin Hotel and into the Melbourne night, rolling across to Swanston Street and the last tram home with the usual mix of headiness, drunkenness and slight foolishness that inevitably resulted from a night spent at the best pub in my city.

Much has already been written about the John Curtin since its managers announced the building’s owners would not renew their lease in November—its storied history in the Australian labour movement, its rebirth as a vegan burger-slinging live music venue, its struggles through the relentless months of lockdown, its likely future as a block of apartments or a carpark. Many more will surely come, but here I would like to simply state what this pub meant to me.

Before I skipped town the better part of a decade ago, I lived at the John Curtin.

With the exception of my mother’s house, those sticky floors and carpets, those all-enveloping booths that force you into outlandish conversations with your best mates, that sweaty upstairs bandroom where I danced so hard I had to pour a full jug of water directly over my head, are to me the most important square feet in the whole city of Melbourne.

A best mate and I ‘discovered’ the Curtin some time in the mid-2000s. We were slugging our way through our honours year at Melbourne Uni and we wanted somewhere to natter over a pint on a Tuesday night. Soon we were regulars, bothering Goose as he closed up, chatting up the Trades Hall types who’d swing through for knock-off drinks, making general fools of ourselves.

In the years that followed, I was there at least once a week. A classic Friday would involve the consumption of ill-advised quantities of both pizza and wine at Pizza-by-the-Metre (now gone) followed by pints at the Curtin (soon to be gone) before dancing it all off at the Bella Union bar in Trades Hall (also gone). All good things must come to an end but I’ve never known a city to be quite so blithely content to cast off the things that make it great (metric quantities of pizza and chianti, unionists and scenesters having a boogie side-by-side) quite like Melbourne does.

Then there were the Jazz Party Mondays in the front bar, where Loretta Miller’s mighty voice would roll down the walls along with our mingled sweat and breath before Mo’Ju stepped up and blew the roof off. Those nights I thought: my God, there is no-one else on Earth having more fun than me at this precise moment.

After I finished university, I engaged in an ultimately doomed campaign to turn the Curtin into our Friday drinks venue at my new job, my older colleagues instead opting for the posh gastropub nearby where one famous evening we got into the mother of all disagreements with an angry waiter over a plate of croquettes.

You know where you don’t have arguments with snooty waiters about croquettes? The John Curtin. You sit and you drink your pint of Coopers and you bang on about nothing and everything and perhaps you dance and then you go home giddy.

I now live in Paris and while, yes, the eclairs are very good indeed and the wine is plentiful, during our long lockdowns, I would have given up these pleasures in an instant for a night in a magisterial old pub with a cracking bandroom.

On Grand Final Day 2010, I took a bloke from my journalism course to watch the game at the Curtin. We blew in late, just in time for the first bounce and had to pick the last two spots in the sweep for the final score: the Saints by one point or a draw. They were the only options left because both outcomes were considered exceedingly unlikely—Collingwood were tipped to win easily. I took the one-point victory, he took the draw. It really didn’t matter who picked what. We had, not to put too fine a point on it, Buckley’s.

When the siren went at 68-all in the final quarter, the entire pub hung their heads in some combination of shock and disappointment. Except for my companion, who leaped into the air with the glee of a student journalist who has just won more money than he’s seen in a year. I was 23, had limited funds, few prospects and subsisted on the extremely limited munificence of a fortnightly Centrelink payment. He had just won $150. You’ll do, I thought.

The bloke later confessed his feelings for me over a pile of nachos at 3am on Lygon Street—the $150 long spent and now safely secured in the coffers of the Curtin. The rest, as they say, is eleven years of more or less peaceful cohabitation, an apartment in the Paris banlieue, and a scruffy, ill-mannered rescue dog.

Of course that’s the other thing no one will mention about the Curtin: it’s the only vaguely pro-Demons venue in an acceptable part of Melbourne (sorry East Melbourne and Sandringham, you do not count). I have sunk more pints deploring the state of the Demons’ forward half or the departure of Tom Scully with the Dees-mad manager Rusty than I have seen Melbourne victories. We are overdue for a celebratory pint for the 2021 Premiership by some months.

As far as I’m concerned, the photo of Rusty clad in vintage Dees jumper and old man cap heartily sledging Scully from the forward pocket after we thrashed GWS deserves a place next to Shearing The Rams in the National Gallery of Victoria. Instead you can find it in a wonky frame on the way to the men’s loos. Have I mentioned that the Curtin also has the best toilet graffiti in the world?

More people texted me enquiring after my wellbeing after the Curtin’s closure announcement than when I was recently felled by Covid. This is entirely as it should be. I am much more devastated by the loss of this pub than I was by those feverish days and nights fighting off Covid, and I would happily sign up for a few more vigorous bouts with the virus if it would save the Curtin from developers.

I now have slightly more than $150-via-a-promising-but-drunk-classmate to my name, but sadly I do not have the $6 million rumoured to be required to save this venerable institution. Our only hope is that some combination of the students, journos, unionists, tradies, musos, politicians and general goodtimers that have graced its front bar over the past 150-or-so years will be able to pass round the hat and come up with enough to keep the doors open and the music playing.

John Curtin may not be buried at 29 Lygon St, Carlton, but if someone doesn’t step in soon, my dreams certainly will be.