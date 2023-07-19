Plagiarism, cobbling or accidental inclusion?

On 10 June 2023, a freelance writer and reviewer settled down in the sun to read The Weekend Australian. Joy Lawn had been busy and had not yet read the previous week’s edition; she always looked forward to reading the book reviews. She came across Ross Fitzgerald’s review of three books, titled ‘A trio with brio, and verve’. The books were: The Heart is a Star by Megan Rogers, Feast by Emily O’Grady, and Love Letter to Lola by Carmel Bird. The review was positive, if not glowing. It began:

Superstitious people say that bad things come in threes. But I can testify that good things can also come in threes. An excellent example is this trio of spine-tingling, quirky fictions, all by women… if savoured together in front of a fire, [they] would make for a most enjoyable winter weekend’s read.

Lawn was glad to hear about the first two books, but then she came to Love Letter to Lola. Immediately it struck her how Fitzgerald’s writing recalled hers. As she read on, she realised that a number of words and expressions were similar to those she’d used in her own review of the book, commissioned by Books + Publishing and published more than three months earlier on 28 February 2023.

‘I felt so shocked,’ Lawn recollects, ‘and, although it’s a cliché, “my blood ran cold”. I had a strong physical reaction in response to the shock. I don’t think I’ve felt like that before. The rest of my long weekend was spoiled with the strong sense of dismay and distaste I felt. I considered and planned what I should do about it.’

Lawn says that she had put a lot of work into her review—‘particularly the structure, flow and carefully chosen words and examples’—based on pages of detailed notes she had made about the book. She decided to cross-check her review and Fitzgerald’s using a Scribbr (Turnitin) plagiarism check. This gave a high result of what the app terms ‘similarity’.

Lawn then contacted Caroline Overington, literary editor of The Australian, who she emphasises ‘was quick to act and professional throughout’. Overington offered a verbal apology on Fitzgerald’s behalf. Lawn requested a written apology from Fitzgerald; to this date, it has not been received.

At the end of that week, on 17 June 2023, Overington reported in her weekly column that Fitzgerald’s review of Love Letter to Lola ‘contained ideas, expressions and language that closely resembled the ideas, expressions and language’ of a review published in Books + Publishing.

For example, Professor Fitzgerald’s review refers to Bird’s book as being ‘narrated by birds, animals, a spider, a cockroach, the last unicorn, a human and an angel’. The earlier review refers to the same book as being ‘narrated by birds, animals, a spider, cockroach, unicorn, humans and even an angel.’ Professor Fitzgerald’s review refers to Bird’s ‘pre-occupation with endangered and extinct animals and their resurrection’. The earlier review refers to Bird’s ‘preoccupation with endangered and extinct species and their possible resurrection’. There are other examples.

Overington said that The Australian is ‘looking into the matter’, and that Professor Fitzgerald ‘has offered an unconditional apology’.

While ‘A trio with brio, and verve’ could not be found on The Australian’s nor Fitzgerald’s website at the time of writing, the review remains accessible on his Facebook page, posted on 3 June 2023.

Emeritus Professor of History & Politics at Griffith University, Ross Fitzgerald AM is a well-known figure in Australia. In 2014, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for ‘significant service to education in the field of politics and history as an academic, and to community and public health organisations’. He is the author of 43 books, including memoirs, biographies and novels. His co-authored book Going Out Backwards: A Grafton Everest Adventure was shortlisted for the Russell Prize for Humour Writing in 2017. He was a judge for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction and Australian History in 2014 and 2015.

Fitzgerald’s memoir My Name is Ross: An Alcoholic’s Journey, published in 2010 by New South Press, details his life as an alcoholic from his first drink at fourteen, and his struggle to stay sober. I read the book many years ago at the recommendation of a friend experiencing similar struggles, and found it inspirational. The publisher describes it as a story ‘about despair, courage and hope—and living to see another day’. In 2020, a revised and updated edition Fifty Years Sober: An Alcoholic’s Journey was published by Hybrid Publishing. Reader reviews on Amazon show that the memoir has helped many people: ‘Ross is a beacon for all in the grip of the grog’; ‘It offers hope for alcoholics and valuable insight for their families’; ‘Inspiring for those of us dealing with alcohol issues.’

Fitzgerald is also an avid book reviewer. His reviews feature regularly in The Weekend Australian and are published occasionally in The Sydney Morning Herald, Canberra Times, Quadrant, The Spectator and the Sydney Institute Review. Fitzgerald’s website lists 142 reviews published in The Australian between 1 August 2009 and 3 June 2023. His reviews for the Sydney Morning Herald were mostly between 2010 and 2013.

Overington writes of the value Fitzgerald brings to the book pages, noting he is ‘one of the most fair-minded people on the roster of reviewers. Also, one of the kindest: never is a deadline too tight, never is a brief too vague.’

When I first read Overington’s note about Fitzgerald’s review of Love Letter to Lola and the resemblances to the other review, my first thought was there must be more. What about the other two books in ‘the trio with brio, and verve’? Did they have passages resembling other reviews? Plucked from elsewhere? I also wondered about his review of my own book Sundowner of the Skies back in 2019. The first time that these sorts of things are noticed is usually not the first time they have happened.

My hunch was right. The reviews of the other two books in that trio have passages that closely resemble the press releases on the respective publishers’ websites.

For example, passages in Fitzgerald’s review of Feast resemble passages in Allen & Unwin’s description of the book on their website. Fitzgerald’s ‘Alison, a no longer working actor who lives a somewhat debauched existence in a mansion in the Scottish Highlands with Patrick, a musician well past his prime’, mirrors Allen & Unwin’s ‘Alison is an actress who no longer acts, Patrick a musician past his prime. The eccentric couple live an isolated, debauched existence in an old manor house in Scotland.’ Compare Fitzgerald’s ‘Shannon’s loving demeanour conceals an extremely unsettling agenda which has the capacity to ruin Patrick’s life and shatter the façade of an increasingly dysfunctional family’, with Allen & Unwin’s description, but slightly reworded: ‘Shannon has arrived with a hidden agenda that has the potential to shatter the delicate façade of the loving, if dysfunctional, family.’

The same goes for the review of The Heart is a Star. Fitzgerald’s ‘In particular, she’s trying to cope with her unstable mother, who lives far away and who repeatedly threatens to kill herself… She’s determined to finally confront her mother and find out what really happened to her father… to lay some of her many demons to rest’, resembles the HarperCollins description: ‘And most particularly she’s managing her histrionically unstable mother, who repeatedly threatens to kill herself… She’s determined to finally confront her mother—and find out what really happened to her father—and lay some demons to rest.’

There are other examples from both books.

I shared my discovery with Carmel Bird, who was astonished. ‘How on earth can he imagine he can get away with it? Perhaps he’s been doing it for years,’ she said. According to Bird, his review was not an ‘honest reading’ of the books followed by a straight-forward appraisal, but a ‘pastiche—a concoction’ of comments by other writers:

This is a lazy mash-up being passed off in a national newspaper as a ‘review’, for which the ‘reviewer’ had presumably received a fee. Readers of the ‘review’ had been duped, and our books had lost their opportunity to be taken seriously in a public forum.

And now to my own book Sundowner of the Skies: the story of Oscar Garden the forgotten aviator, published in late May 2019. Towards the end of June 2019, a string of emails flew into my inbox from Fitzgerald:

Subject: Re: Sundowner of the Skies

I thought that no one met your Dad at Wyndham

Can you clarify this for me please.

ross Subject: Did Oscar suffer from mental illness, alcoholism, and a propensity to violence?

Dear Mary

Another clarification:

Did Oscar suffer from mental illness, alcoholism, and a propensity to violence? Subject: Was Oscar’s father an alcoholic? What was his first name? And what was his relationship with his wife Rebecca?

Was Oscar’s father an alcoholic?

What was his first name?

And what was his relationship with his wife Rebecca? Subject: One more question: Was Oscar’s father san [sic] alcoholic?

One more question Mary:

Was Oscar’s father an alcoholic?

Incredibly, one of these emails was in size 28 font. From the emails, it seemed obvious to me that he had not read my book—but I shrugged it all off; I was in the middle of promoting my book in Australia and didn’t want to cause a fuss. Fitzgerald’s review was published in The Weekend Australian on 28 August 2019 while I was in New Zealand doing more book events. I didn’t read the review carefully. I was just delighted it was positive! On Facebook I posted a link to the review and wrote: ‘Ross Fitzgerald has put the review of my book on his website. So thrilled about this. Bloody marvellous.’

Now, however, I can see that most of it was cobbled together from my publisher’s description, the introductory chapter in my book, and even my email in reply to his question about anyone meeting my father at Wyndham airfield, in which I had written:

No-one met him. No one was expecting him. A pilot from Western Australian Airways who was in the township heard the sudden roar overhead and rushed out to the aerodrome to find him standing on a drum doing engine maintenance.

In his review Fitzgerald wrote:

[N]ot one person met him. His arrival was utterly unexpected. Having heard a roar overhead, a pilot from Western Australian Airways who was in town headed for the aerodrome to find Garden standing alone on a drum doing engine maintenance.

This paragraph is near the beginning of his review:

In the early morning of October 16, 1930, Mary Garden’s father… had taxied his second-hand de Havilland DH60 Gipsy Moth Kia Ora across South London’s Croydon aerodrome on a planned flight to Australia. Only one person saw him off… Oscar Garden’s endeavour seemed sheer madness as he had only 39 flying hours under his belt.

This closely resembles this description from the New Holland website:

In the early morning of 16 October 1930, Oscar Garden taxied his tiny Gipsy Moth across London’s Croydon aerodrome and, with a wave of his hand to the only person there to farewell him, took off. His plan was to fly to Australia, which was sheer madness as he only had a mere 39 flying hours under his belt.

Fitzgerald writes: ‘She reveals details of his tumultuous and damaged childhood in north Scotland. She uncovers the ghosts of his past… And Mary Garden shines a blinding light on “the intergenerational trauma” that has affected her own life.’ Compare this to New Holland’s description: ‘she uncovers his tumultuous childhood in north Scotland, the ghosts of his past… and shines a light on the intergenerational trauma that impacted her own life.’

These ‘resemblances’ are very much like the pattern of resemblances in his recent review of the Love Letter to Lola: the odd word changed, things moved around.

I felt angry about all of this—the reviews of the trio, as well as of my book—the sloppiness of it all. Did he even read any of the books, or did he just flick through them?

The next few days I was lost in a maze looking at scores of Fitzgerald’s reviews, which are on his website. Wanting to check his reviews against some of his books, I borrowed Why Do Birds Do That? by Gráinne Cleary from my local library, and bought Ann Blainey’s King of the Air: The Turbulent Life of Charles Kingsford Smith.

All the reviews I’ve examined have countless examples of passages plucked from publishers’ websites, the introductory and conclusion chapters of books, and even the captions of photos, with the odd word added or changed. Below I give examples from three reviews, bearing in mind that these are not isolated occurrences; a substantial portion of each review is plucked from other sources.

In his review of Why Do Birds Do That? Fitzgerald writes:

While writing this book, Cleary was inspired by the wide range of birds she encountered on the street, in parks and in her back garden. These included magpies, ravens, parrots, galahs and sulphur-crested cockatoos.

This is similar to Cleary’s own words:

While I was writing this book, I was inspired by the birds I encounter on a daily basis on the street, in parks and in my back garden. Birds we see every day—such as ravens, magpies, parrots, and cockatoos.

In the review of Ann Blainey’s book, Fitzgerald writes:

Ann Blainey had known about Kingsford Smith since she was 11. On her schoolroom wall there was a map of the Pacific Ocean with the pioneering route of the Southern Cross painted in red. That same year, Blainey also learned about Magellan and Columbus in her history class. But her enthusiasm centred on ‘Smithy’. Intriguingly, Blainey’s mother had made a short trip in the Southern Cross, while her father … a navigator with the Royal Australian Navy… had charted parts of the coastline over which the renowned pilot had flown. So her father could explain to her the full details of Smithy’s extraordinary flights.

This closely resembles Blainey’s own words:

I have known about Kingsford Smith since I was eleven. On my schoolroom wall there was a map of the Pacific Ocean with the pioneering route of his plane, the Southern Cross, painted in red. That year in my history class I also learned about Magellan and Columbus, but my enthusiasm centred on Smithy… Moreover, my mother had made a short trip in the Southern Cross. And my father, a navigator with the Royal Australian Navy, had charted parts of the coastline over which Smithy had flown, and could explain what extraordinary flights his had been.

Finally, this passage from Fitzgerald’s review of The Scrap Iron Flotilla: Five Valiant Destroyers and the Australian War in the Mediterranean by Mike Carlton:

… the surviving destroyers struggled from constant engine breakdowns, with their beleaguered sailors having endured two years of bombings, wild seas, and the endless fear of being sunk. In late 1941 the four ships staggered back to Australia, with the crews proudly calling themselves, in defiance of the Goebbels’ sneer, ‘The Scrap Iron Flotilla’… Thanks to Mike Carlton’s immaculate research and crystal-clear writing, that flotilla is now an immortal, yet easily accessible, part of Australian naval history.

And Penguin’s description:

But the four destroyers now left were struggling, suffering from constant engine breakdowns, with crews beleaguered by two years of bombings, wild seas and the endless fear of being sunk. In late 1941 the ships were finally sent home, staggering back to Australia, proudly calling themselves the Scrap Iron Flotilla in defiance of the Goebbels’ sneer. That flotilla is now an immortal part of Australian naval legend…

Commentator and author Mike Carlton was thrilled with the review and tweeted, ‘Wow. Just wow. A fabulous review in The Australian. From the eminent historian Ross Fitzgerald.’

Returning to ‘A Trio with Brio’: before Overington published her reference to Fitzgerald’s apology, Bird tells me that Fitzgerald had emailed her and explained that, while preparing his review of Love Letter to Lola, he had gathered material from various sources, including the review in Books + Publishing—which he said he’d ‘accidentally included’. Why the need to gather material from others? Why didn’t he read the book and write his own review?

The freelance writer whose work was ‘accidentally included’ regards what Fitzgerald did as plagiarism. Lawn says she is concerned that the hard, creative work of other independent and freelance reviewers may be misused in this way. The whole situation for her, she tells me, has been ‘time-consuming and distressing’.

Bird points out that reviewers such as Fitzgerald:

hurt the writer from whom the words are stolen, the writer whose book is not being honestly assessed and the reader of the review who is being duped. Also, they hurt the editor who publishes the review, who trusts that it is the result of a sincere reading and assessment of the book.

On my reading, I find little evidence that Fitzgerald reads the books he is given to review, let alone engages with them deeply. Instead, he cherry-picks various sources from what others have written, the internet making it easy. Search, cut and paste.

So is this plagiarism, or is it cobbling? From the MacMillan Dictionary, to plagiarise ‘is the process of taking another person’s work, ideas, or words, and using them as if they were your own’ and to cobble together is to ‘make something quickly and without a lot of care, using whatever is available.’ Whatever you call Fitzgerald’s method—perhaps it is both—it looks like a bad habit. Why haven’t any of us noticed? Why didn’t I? If anyone did notice, why didn’t they speak up? Perhaps there are other reviewers who are doing the same thing, cobbling and plagiarising, and have got away with it, slipped past everyone’s notice.

Does it matter? Some may argue that they are only book reviews, not critical essays or books.

There are echoes in this story, however, of the saga of John Hughes. Hughes’ plagiarism in his book The Dogs, shortlisted for the Miles Franklin award, was only discovered last year when writer and lawyer Anna Verney noticed similarities to The Unwomanly Face of War by Svetlana Alexievich. Other instances were subsequently discovered—not only in The Dogs, but also, in Hughes’s previous works. In their award-winning essay ‘Being John Hughes’, published in The Monthly, Verney and Richard Cooke suggest that Hughes ‘may be among the most prolific literary plagiarists in history’.

Australia’s literary culture relies on the quality and rigour of published reviews: both writers and readers need to be able to approach them with trust. When readers sit down to enjoy the reviews in the weekend papers, they deserve to be rewarded with honest analysis and enlightening comment from a reliable source. As I noted in an essay on this topic for Meanjin last year, it’s quite straightforward to avoid plagiarism: by simply citing or adding a note acknowledging anything borrowed, copied or pasted into your work. Fitzgerald himself agrees: as he observes in a 2015 piece for the Sydney Morning Herald, students are too often free to ‘copy, and buy, material from anywhere’. To ‘directly address plagiarism’, Fitzgerald argues for ‘compulsory… written exams, held in a public place and vetted by an independent body. This would be for the betterment of students, staff and the wider society.’

Apart from his memoir, I have not examined Fitzgerald’s books or essays, and I make no comment on them. In his capacity as a reviewer, however, Fitzgerald’s work must now be seen in a new light.

Mary Garden is an award-winning author with a PhD in journalism. Her writing has appeared in a range of publications including The Guardian, Meanjin, New Zealand Geographic and The Financial Review.

Editor’s note: While researching this piece across several weeks, the author sought written comment from both Caroline Overington and Ross Fitzgerald via email, and to date has received no response. The Editor also sought written comment from both Caroline Overington and Prof Fitzgerald via email ahead of publication. The following statement was provided by Prof Fitzgerald on 18 July 2023:

Because I am extremely unwell at the moment, I cannot respond in detail.

But if you do publish this piece, it is important that you include the following statement: Ross is 79 in December. For 20 years he has been seeing a psychiatrist in Sydney once a week, and twice a week in the last 2 years. His mental health problems increased when in January 2017 his wife of 43 years Lyndal was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She died on January 22, 2020, after which time he has lived alone, which further increased his anxiety and depression. In early 2022 he was in hospital for 10 weeks with multiple medical problems after a triple bypass, open-heart surgery. Some of the side effects have been severe depression and high-level anxiety coupled with cognitive decline and blurred memory. After the open-heart surgery, he has required a full-time carer. As well as continuing cardiac problems, he is hearing-impaired and sight-impaired including being blind in the left eye. Many thanks Ross.

Meanjin wishes Prof Fitzgerald all the very best for his continued convalescence and good health.

The following statement was provided on 18 July 2023 to Meanjin by Caroline Overington, Literary Editor, The Australian:

On 17 June, we announced a review of Professor Fitzgerald’s work for The Weekend Australian. That review was delayed slightly by a deterioration in Professor Fitzgerald’s health, and is not yet complete.

This statement refers to the statement published in print in The Weekend Australian 17-18 June 2023: