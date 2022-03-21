1

I’ve often written too fast. This is partly because I didn’t start publishing short stories until my mid-thirties and have always felt a few steps behind. But it’s mostly because I’m impatient. A while ago I wrote a novel far too quickly. I decided soon after I finished a draft that it was broken beyond repair. It had some good moments, but it was a mess of ideas, inconsistencies, and confused themes. And it lacked that mysterious extra thing, that thing I suspect can only come through time and patience, that intangible, unknowable thing that can make the last line ring clear.

I enrolled in a creative writing PhD in 2017 and started a new novel. I hoped the structure and the research would slow me down and force me to go a little further. I would have to be patient with the ideas and allow them to rest sometimes. I’d have to read a lot, too. I hoped, I guess, that it would help me write that unknowable thing. What emerged, slowly, over several years and many drafts, was my debut novel, Hovering.

2

I wanted Hovering to be infused with digital culture. Initially I thought I could use my amateurish coding skills to create a hybrid novel—a traditional, print-based book combined with an interactive digital component. It was an exciting idea to me that almost certainly would have made publishers run very fast. I researched ‘intermedial’ novels that mixed the digital and the analogue. I admired the inventiveness of many of them—like Geoff Ryman’s early internet novel 253, Eli Horowitz’s more recent The Silent History, a novel supplemented by crowdsourced contributors in an iPhone app, and Annabel Smith’s The Ark, which also featured collaborative storytelling and interactive elements. But I worried about dividing the story. And, to reiterate, I am not a programmer. Something-something-if-then-else is about all I’ve got.

I returned to a favourite of mine: Jennifer Egan’s A Visit from the Goon Squad. For me, Goon Squad is close to a perfect novel. It is readable, funny, moving, expansive, and playful. Its linked chapters are structured a little like a social media network. It is prescient, anticipating influencers and social media marketing. It also lightly plays with form and digital culture. Through the lens of the swiftly changing music industry, its characters often pine for the analogue over the digital. Its PowerPoint chapter makes my heart leap every time I read it. This chapter was also published online, allowing readers to play the sounds the PowerPoint referenced. It uses this form sparingly, but beautifully.

After considering Egan’s novel again, I decided that I wanted to remediate the online world to fit the novel, rather than have Hovering be segmented into print and digital fragments. I wanted it to absorb digital culture, not the other way around. To resist the division and attention-stealing of the digital age while holding a mirror up to it.

I began playing with forms, ‘translating’ web pages like social media feeds, comments sections and news articles into plain text, to see what they’d look like on the page. In some instances I felt that metadata—like the avatar, the username—could say as much as the actual post. I began writing fragments that looked like this:

[image: a smiling woman sitting on top of an elephant] JoanIsAnOpera: I am so mad about this [image: a missing apostrophe on the window of a delicatessen].

Out of context these were occasionally funny, banal, or infuriating. After some experiments I thought these ‘translations’ could work in the novel. I began to write fictional versions. A few too many, as it turns out. But I kept some.

3

W.G. Sebald’s work, in particular The Rings of Saturn, has enthralled me for some time. I don’t understand what he does or how he does it. I have little ability to talk about it critically. At a conference I once sat next to someone and mentioned in my broad Victorian accent something about ‘See-bald’. He finished whatever he was eating, said, ‘Say-bald’, got up and walked away.

What I do know is that I love the way Sebald circles ideas and returns to them without ever giving a clear explanation, the way motifs drift and spiral around each other, finally revealing their cold true desolate form in some perfect (probably long) sentence. I tried to do something similar in Hovering, but I’ve only recently learned how to pronounce Sebald correctly, so I’m not sure I got it right.

4

I first heard about B.S. Johnson’s avant-garde fiction years ago after reading an excellent article by Ryan O’Neill. I subsequently read Christie Malfry’s Double Entry, Albert Angelo, The Unfortunates, and House Mother Normal as quickly as I could find them. Each of them changed the way I viewed novels and what can be done with them.

There’s a striking section in Albert Angelo that has two columns. The first is an exterior point of view, in which the narrator teaches a class. It’s not going well. The second column is entirely interior and shows the narrator struggling to maintain his composure. The first column is the performance, the second the mind behind the performance. There was something I found so compelling and liberating in breaking up the page in that way. Yes, Johnson might have achieved a similar effect by using standard prose. But not completely.

In Hovering, I use a column or table structure in a few places. There are reasons I could claim for composing it like this, something to do with subverting reader expectations, exploring simultaneity and digital culture, or something else entirely, but the main reason is that I enjoyed writing it that way. A few people have asked me how to read it and I have to confess that I wasn’t really thinking about that when I wrote it, and that any way they want to read it is fine. They usually insist on a better answer, and I say, okay, I’d read them left to right then down.

But I will be more mindful of what I’m asking of typesetters in the future.

5

Sometime in the middle of my PhD I attended a conversation with George Saunders. My novel was in a strange state. I’d written perhaps half of it. I wasn’t sure what to do with the second half. I’d admired Saunders’s short stories for years. His work had been important to me since I discovered Sea Oak in Pastoralia years earlier. He has the ability to write about people who are often both a little terrible and in terrible circumstances with empathy, wisdom, and humour. They are usually very strange stories, but often linger long in my imagination.

I’d just read his first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, with delight. It did something I’d never seen a novel do. It featured dozens of voices, overlapping and talking over each other, all trying to tell their own stories. It was breathtaking. On stage, he was affable, intelligent, and funny. I could have listened to him for hours. He was asked by a member of the audience where he saw the future of fiction. Saunders thought for a moment before making a sweeping gesture to indicate that it was us. He then clarified, saying he didn’t necessarily mean every single one of us, but rather a way of writing that included a chorus, a way of writing that somehow spoke to the billions of us trying to speak, talking over each other, trying to tell our own stories, trying to be heard in the crowd. Something clicked. That was what I needed. A chorus. A chorus that moved the story away from the main characters briefly but propelled them forward. A point of view that contained, in a way, everyone. A dissonant chorus that aligned, suddenly, briefly, for a single event.

6

I’ve discovered that—for me at least—a novel needs to rest sometimes, even while I’m writing it. If you’ll permit me to extend that metaphor close to breaking point, in that rest dreams can be had. Sometimes waking dreams. Sometimes on-a-train-dreams, sometimes walking and avoiding traffic dreams. Over the three years I wrote Hovering, there were many layers, many dreams—books, articles, movies, video games, moments, people, places, rivers, artworks, trees, weather, mathematical concepts—that influenced it. But if I hadn’t made myself sit with the novel sometimes I’m not sure they would have. If I hadn’t let it rest, turned it around, rearranged it, looked at it upside down, draft after draft. I don’t know if I found that unknowable thing. It’s unknowable, after all. But I do know that to write Hovering I needed to hold still longer than I normally would. It’s not something that comes naturally to me. I’m often fidgety, anxious, and full of coffee. I’m always looking for the next idea, the next story. But I’m learning to be patient.

Rhett Davis lives on Wadawurrung country in Geelong. He has published work in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, The Big Issue, Meanjin, and The Sleepers Almanac. He has a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia and a PhD from Deakin University. His debut novel, Hovering, won the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for an Unpublished Manuscript in 2020 and was published by Hachette Australia in 2022.