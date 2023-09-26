Opportunities

Yo a national affair each week as to bring

Us display compassion together

Not one peoples but all proudly peoples

The nature creation centuries used us as

Voice change, dance change, song change

Change as if the eyes are a wind chime

Tears drop, change in faces amplify justices

The city on town matching, needs too

Associative artwork more correlate over

And over, remind even mind the now

Generation fighting, keeping house, love

Outside the story theme earth a space

Not symbols that has no meaning combination

In life’s vision.

Every week in every year set gathering

Lay, stand, sits, walking, heritage a all

Race healing unity to know, older

Peoples as stories to past but present.

So to march on before as reconciliation

Wants a party, we all must be brave action

Speaks sing the new spirits alive but dead for loving

Life to live, hearts without paper suggestions downloads.

Affects happen when land lingo was taken,

But it still there, so relieving be dancing as bodies

Minds, hearts, development in feeling that

Never lost or tossed.

As for no business say around thinking

Happen first, standing air mouth as oneness

Know the pains same, but grains a seed flower

Growth; when knowing history was a second ago

Dreaming of hope, Elders wise, act rush

Fast, slow as the young can and must be in times

Or even timeless contemporary Eldersship

Be given respect full on the fire a done?

Fairness been more grains of seed crashed

Down by grant mum’s rock stone axe thousands

ears before the new dawn sun shone

Lights under over these city infrastructures

Fair carry our message sick cut into

Tree, cut to rock, sand that differ into leaf

Fall aloud, no one hears, see touches

Listening to a deaf, finger speak sing shows

The power love viewpoints many perspectives.

istening to the ear bash on make ya

Want to hear, half-truth, don’t attend solution

In one ear, out to a million ears.

Learning eradicates relearning by a government region

Curriculum bias report says the damage lie stated again;

But to stop ignorant began better rant plans and significances

Collaborate don’t mean share every heart pulse beat in your

Stand vibes but give those out the picture a service in future

Equity practice makes perfect

Let suppliers educate mainstream to rib Reb away bad business

Away new old, as brings wages advocacy vigilantly,

On high guarded supports

Reform not racism, kill racism voice even structural hidden classes

Self-determination only governed your life when you’re our community allow

Freedom curricula representation beware

Re-conning a nation is not business

But is in society business at times

Reconciliation lapstrake happen some for

Good and wipes out the bad.

The whole product given by economic

Producers’ contractors shown the beauty

njustice by laws no treaty can constitutional a living

older race people, not even young people.

e baby political bodies voices see un-feeling

See untouched crimes to open a truth path around debates.

The state was not a natives state, a territory was not a modern

Native territory;

All discussions dance, sing, hit hands, snake legs together, don’t stronger

A people as we seem struggling each year.

Rep and rep process year after year

Join themselves who rich a rich

What own a house, what control a bosses

Since day one, listen to the call’s art to the later States,

Matter to the campaigns to stay alive as small proportionally

Incarcerated lives are taken as challenge the spiritual up bringers.

First before the white came, had no nation, had no constitutional to read

As media; No, these so call sovereignty words live a body, a air, a spiritual

Bread, water every morning awakens just serve to humanity.

The voice needs find of cause

Yet voice old taken down a history been a opportunities

To re-call real babies a voice.

Public whole security off our native today even last year,

Been taken over-run abused, systemic thrived

To destroy the multitudes of Aboriginal

Now are still in the dark of a future, be like them,

When rent pay are same as same.

Legacy come and go, legs on wheels seems fly

A recognised power hungry non-Indigenous one who married

Fell in—lust made love, gave a ring to our men +women oh

The other alone or been together thin a shine, put up with who

Works for you these short times.

Oh, have a go they cushion now, no matter DNA test its Bro bloodlines

Song bloodlines babies.

Well futures don’t need a way to look back on,

Like the saying: you born in the mission, don’t have to live in it.

Urging with different people of race is a love, kind, educated, respectful

Pass over story to eyes, voice blind and deaf to have open minds, open love

Let the now lovers be music

Livelihood as rights over under wars always notice school’s change

Commits changes conversation follows long lastings.

Suburb needs a truth to where them root sleep even shop,

Life was there before it’s built, lived good spirit fact a way of living

Can help your healings.

Trauma can be prevented with read love with truth telling, note of presence

Where you never been, seen or touched in land, sea, sky, creating a

Over aloud record history lie, will nurtures future bed, house, food, sharing

The same tracks.

Generations will re-birth to re-song wrong new generation live,

Beautifully when shell is turning away, afraid nesting

Into disappointed will bring thousand pains, injustice not a masterpiece

Hey celebrate a culture, don’t say a date is set to do so.

Host a respect little big spirit dead once known calling meant stop

Exploitation of the now life, rich conciliative comfort purchase,

Arms, feet, hands, stomach, love, families’ homelands.

You’re my, our, custodianship said, I may pass on,

But known ages was given in this life’s rights as title

Demands are important when memory written ever performers

Congests that was trapped by injustices ideas

Progressive as a voice to defeat surveillance intimidation

Parliaments since 1924

Granted grants fade a gate are housed

Reality work builds economic wills written

To make laws up growth living administrative

The disadvantage age for jobs on the level as culture

Lines independence

Shattered peace can be pick up and sewed

But justice written by overseas man to keep his families alive

Won’t benefit the painter, paint a story, real life’s pay-up impact

To re-live respects ponders.

To protect our young today, needs care, jobs expanded too, it not all about

Your self-families’ men+women’s

Ambassador was always a Aboriginal families

But broken to hovers a decade’s business, shocking control

The manifesto delivered wealth?

Authorities’s frightful door, flood your, all walk on are still desk lip face

Imagine sub-branches excess common vested board capable.

Chairman, Chairwoman, league appointed

Well depend on who’s multicultural Australians diversionary plans

Success unconvinced those who did-not vote and those that voted

Look coalitions.

First Australians lives, mat + bed + attracts wants stress,

No more matter as life rates a life

Ideology religious rallies rhetoric by the now whatever government in, is so rights

Let the real empathy pandemic disappear

Mobilised understanding peoples as benefit VOICES

Editor’s note: In the weeks before and after the Voice to Parliament referendum, Meanjin is publishing online pieces by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers only. This is the second of three pieces published ahead of the referendum. This poem was edited by Blak editor Bianca Valentino.