Opportunities

Yo a national affair each week as to bring
Us display compassion together
Not one peoples but all proudly peoples
The nature creation centuries used us as
Voice change, dance change, song change
Change as if the eyes are a wind chime
Tears drop, change in faces amplify justices
The city on town matching, needs too
Associative artwork more correlate over
And over, remind even mind the now
Generation fighting, keeping house, love
Outside the story theme earth a space
Not symbols that has no meaning combination
In life’s vision.
Every week in every year set gathering
Lay, stand, sits, walking, heritage a all
Race healing unity to know, older
Peoples as stories to past but present.
So to march on before as reconciliation
Wants a party, we all must be brave action
Speaks sing the new spirits alive but dead for loving
Life to live, hearts without paper suggestions downloads.
Affects happen when land lingo was taken,
But it still there, so relieving be dancing as bodies
Minds, hearts, development in feeling that
Never lost or tossed.
As for no business say around thinking
Happen first, standing air mouth as oneness
Know the pains same, but grains a seed flower
Growth; when knowing history was a second ago
Dreaming of hope, Elders wise, act rush
Fast, slow as the young can and must be in times
Or even timeless contemporary Eldersship
Be given respect full on the fire a done?
Fairness been more grains of seed crashed
Down by grant mum’s rock stone axe thousands
ears before the new dawn sun shone
Lights under over these city infrastructures
Fair carry our message sick cut into
Tree, cut to rock, sand that differ into leaf
Fall aloud, no one hears, see touches
Listening to a deaf, finger speak sing shows
The power love viewpoints many perspectives.
istening to the ear bash on make ya
Want to hear, half-truth, don’t attend solution
In one ear, out to a million ears.
Learning eradicates relearning by a government region
Curriculum bias report says the damage lie stated again;
But to stop ignorant began better rant plans and significances
Collaborate don’t mean share every heart pulse beat in your
Stand vibes but give those out the picture a service in future
Equity practice makes perfect
Let suppliers educate mainstream to rib Reb away bad business
Away new old, as brings wages advocacy vigilantly,
On high guarded supports
Reform not racism, kill racism voice even structural hidden classes
Self-determination only governed your life when you’re our community allow
Freedom curricula representation beware
Re-conning a nation is not business
But is in society business at times
Reconciliation lapstrake happen some for
Good and wipes out the bad.
The whole product given by economic
Producers’ contractors shown the beauty
njustice by laws no treaty can constitutional a living
older race people, not even young people.
e baby political bodies voices see un-feeling
See untouched crimes to open a truth path around debates.
The state was not a natives state, a territory was not a modern
Native territory;
All discussions dance, sing, hit hands, snake legs together, don’t stronger
A people as we seem struggling each year.
Rep and rep process year after year
Join themselves who rich a rich
What own a house, what control a bosses
Since day one, listen to the call’s art to the later States,
Matter to the campaigns to stay alive as small proportionally
Incarcerated lives are taken as challenge the spiritual up bringers.
First before the white came, had no nation, had no constitutional to read
As media; No, these so call sovereignty words live a body, a air, a spiritual
Bread, water every morning awakens just serve to humanity.
The voice needs find of cause
Yet voice old taken down a history been a opportunities
To re-call real babies a voice.
Public whole security off our native today even last year,
Been taken over-run abused, systemic thrived
To destroy the multitudes of Aboriginal
Now are still in the dark of a future, be like them,
When rent pay are same as same.
Legacy come and go, legs on wheels seems fly
A recognised power hungry non-Indigenous one who married
Fell in—lust made love, gave a ring to our men +women oh
The other alone or been together thin a shine, put up with who
Works for you these short times.
Oh, have a go they cushion now, no matter DNA test its Bro bloodlines
Song bloodlines babies.
Well futures don’t need a way to look back on,
Like the saying: you born in the mission, don’t have to live in it.
Urging with different people of race is a love, kind, educated, respectful
Pass over story to eyes, voice blind and deaf to have open minds, open love
Let the now lovers be music
Livelihood as rights over under wars always notice school’s change
Commits changes conversation follows long lastings.
Suburb needs a truth to where them root sleep even shop,
Life was there before it’s built, lived good spirit fact a way of living
Can help your healings.
Trauma can be prevented with read love with truth telling, note of presence
Where you never been, seen or touched in land, sea, sky, creating a
Over aloud record history lie, will nurtures future bed, house, food, sharing
The same tracks.
Generations will re-birth to re-song wrong new generation live,
Beautifully when shell is turning away, afraid nesting
Into disappointed will bring thousand pains, injustice not a masterpiece
Hey celebrate a culture, don’t say a date is set to do so.
Host a respect little big spirit dead once known calling meant stop
Exploitation of the now life, rich conciliative comfort purchase,
Arms, feet, hands, stomach, love, families’ homelands.
You’re my, our, custodianship said, I may pass on,
But known ages was given in this life’s rights as title
Demands are important when memory written ever performers
Congests that was trapped by injustices ideas
Progressive as a voice to defeat surveillance intimidation
Parliaments since 1924
Granted grants fade a gate are housed
Reality work builds economic wills written
To make laws up growth living administrative
The disadvantage age for jobs on the level as culture
Lines independence
Shattered peace can be pick up and sewed
But justice written by overseas man to keep his families alive
Won’t benefit the painter, paint a story, real life’s pay-up impact
To re-live respects ponders.
To protect our young today, needs care, jobs expanded too, it not all about
Your self-families’ men+women’s
Ambassador was always a Aboriginal families
But broken to hovers a decade’s business, shocking control
The manifesto delivered wealth?
Authorities’s frightful door, flood your, all walk on are still desk lip face
Imagine sub-branches excess common vested board capable.
Chairman, Chairwoman, league appointed
Well depend on who’s multicultural Australians diversionary plans
Success unconvinced those who did-not vote and those that voted
Look coalitions.
First Australians lives, mat + bed + attracts wants stress,
No more matter as life rates a life
Ideology religious rallies rhetoric by the now whatever government in, is so rights
Let the real empathy pandemic disappear
Mobilised understanding peoples as benefit VOICES
Editor’s note: In the weeks before and after the Voice to Parliament referendum, Meanjin is publishing online pieces by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers only. This is the second of three pieces published ahead of the referendum. This poem was edited by Blak editor Bianca Valentino.