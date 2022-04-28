Online Reviews: April

We’re excited to launch a new series of online reviews, edited by Cher Tan. You’ll find the first offerings for April below—watch this space for more excellent content soon.

Reviewed: Here Goes Nothing, Steve Toltz

by Scott Limbrick

“Angus Mooney is dead. This isn’t a spoiler: this is page one of Steve Toltz’s latest novel, Here Goes Nothing. Angus, a wedding videographer with a checkered history, has been murdered, and is immediately thrust into a strange afterlife that isn’t heaven, hell, or even purgatory, while the man who killed him attempts to seduce his wife. . .”

Reviewed: How to Be Between, Bastian Fox Phelan

by Zowie Douglas-Kinghorn

“Bastian Fox Phelan’s debut, How to Be Between, is a striking millennial odyssey. Documenting their experience growing up in Wollongong, Newcastle, and Sydney, couch-surfing in Europe and backpacking in the US, Phelan weaves their personal narrative into an exploration of facial hair and its implications for a young genderfluid person. . .”

