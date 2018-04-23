‘I mean, before Sam there was Lynden, of course. But that relationship ended on a pre-determined date when he had to start his year 12 exams. He lost his virginity to me, but he told everyone he hadn’t because he didn’t come.’

The velvety scratch of nails on skin, of gentle, grumpy murmurs of agreement. Legs akimbo. Josie and Jen lying perpendicular on the balcony, me playing with Josie’s hair while Jen stares straight up with her hands behind her head. Subdued after hours of screeching about ex-boyfriends and dirty dishes, clutching sweaty bottles of beer, waving hands.

‘The only time I ever ordered room service was in a hotel across the road from a hospital, the day Sam’s dad died. I was being silly, waving my hands around dramatically while Sam was on the bed, and I accidentally slapped him in the face. His aunty was mortified but I couldn’t stop laughing.’

First loves are tender like that, forgiving easily and often. Before things are hard and complicated, they are soft in moments of grief, strong without gritted teeth.

Ice clinking in giant glasses—Aperol Spritzes—and empty bottles rolling on the wood. ‘Those burgers really mellowed us out, hey?’

When the phone call came a week later, I was sitting in a book store. Mum and Dad were both on the other end of the line, letting me know John had passed. Mum crying, Dad sounding very, very tired. We’d known he was going, but it still happened too fast. Too soon for a man so vital, for a father whose love permeated his home, his being, his everything.

The funeral was to be the week after. When the time came, we all took the day off and drove out there. Sat with Dad as he didn’t speak—and he always speaks. He just sobbed, openly, for a solid hour. His suit contained him, barely. It physically fit but shook with his sobs and threatened to burst. Though too small for his grief, it simultaneously shrunk him, his head hovering above himself, stretching to escape whatever was happening inside him.



‘I’ve never seen you look so sore,’ I say. ‘I don’t know what to do, how to make it… go away. I know you’re not supposed to say that, but I’d rather not see this.’

People smiling in the car park, eating the pizza he should have been eating. The gravel crunching under tyres in the familiar way, but it feels crushed against my skin, my teeth, as I stare at Dad looking for Mum.

Sarah is staring in that way people sometimes get, emptied out and pale. The kids are playing on the playground, all dressed in fancy black dresses, just out of shouting distance.

I wonder if you really could stop. I thought about what Georgia had said—that maybe it would have been better if we had all died.

When Mum told me, she’d said she thought she had never heard anything sadder. That someone would rather be dead in the ground with their dad than have to sit in their grief, continuing to live as though the world had not already stopped, finished, ceasing to exist a week earlier.

I do not want to die. But when I see Dad’s blotched face that has aged rapidly, pallid and fallen, I feel a panic so strong that I do not wish to continue as I am. But of course I do, and he does, and Georgia does. We all sit in what feels like a permanent, grey, Tuesday afternoon. Laid out on an old couch that always feels dirty, full of crumbs, watching the TV spin a never-ending loop of 80s family dramas and Ready Steady Cook. It’s always mid-afternoon, it’s not quite warm enough or cool enough and you can’t get comfortable. Waiting for Mum to feel better, for Dad to start watching footy again.

Try not to think about it too much. Think about groceries, servicing your car, autumn weather and the sun making you sweat under your jumper. Try not to feel guilty.

When you say, ‘You cry about everything, though.’ When I walk into the lounge room in my pyjamas at 3pm and Tara and Jo are standing with the fridge door open, talking in low voices. ‘Staying in bed all day is also a symptom. She’s depressed! She’s—’

‘Will you be alright for petrol out here? We can come to you if that’s easier!’ Mum sounds tinny down the line as I shove my clothes into my wardrobe with a free hand. Jason’s jumper is stuffed in there, nothing’s folded and I grit my teeth and swallow a sob as I think about other ways I could have done better—but mostly I wonder why no one else feels this bad. In reality, it will be over a year before Dad watches football again, the thing he and John always did together. It will be two years until Mum cries with me in a food court about our inability to do anything about death.

Talking to Dad over the phone in the liquor section of Aldi, cradling a loaf of bread and some cleaning products, my jaw is clenching and cracking again as I bite hard on the side of my cheek. ‘I don’t even think I WANT to write a book, but I spend a lot of time worrying about why I haven’t done it yet!’ Dad’s half-laugh down the line. ‘Oh, I know darling, I know. You’re getting so far ahead of yourself. You know I do it too—you’re so much like your Dad, poppet.’

When I walk into the milk bar and no one else is in there, and the lady comes shuffling out from the back in her slippers and I feel like I’ve interrupted. The pinched smiles of waitresses who can’t tell you they don’t want to make you another coffee, actually. They’d rather you leave so they can start packing up early.

The day before the game smells like wet concrete and afternoon rain and onions sliced and cooking on a barbeque. Walking into the coffee shop where you were waiting, I feel guilty again. Cruel for bringing it back up again, for scratching the wound and being irritated when it still hurt.

‘It felt good just to be in the same room as you. It felt like we didn’t even talk.’

That tomorrow would be terrible is a surety and so I try not to let him see me cry a bit while I smell his breath that smells like him, like one so loved. His jumper so familiar from standing pressed into his chest in the stairwell, begging.

Trying to get back to that place—pale blue and cold. Sweat drying under sheets, bodies pressing desperately close like you could will them closer. Kisses how they are supposed to be: fervent and frenzied even when they were slow, noses and cheeks grazing and the sound of shifting sheets, of hands smoothing over denim. Tiny murmurs of joy and purpose that had been sat still for so long.

There’s not much else to say.

Rebecca Varcoe is an arts and culture writer from Melbourne. She is the founder and editor of comedy journal Funny Ha Ha.