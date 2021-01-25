O say can you see (a plea to Old Glory)

O say can you see

By the dawn’s early light

What so proudly we hailed

At the twilight’s last gleaming

The American poet is beseeching us to stand on a high hill

And honour sun and moon.

Oh yes, we do, we honour the grandfather and grandmother every day.

Whose broad stripes and bright stars

Through the perilous flight

O’er the ramparts we watched

Were so gallantly streaming

Oh yes, the fratricide, that most horrible crime.

And the rocket’s red glare

The bombs bursting in air

Gave proof in the night

That our flag is still there

Oh yes, the flag and other sanctimonious blessings.

O say does that star spangled banner yet wave

Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave

And the bodies of bison and red man and poor

On the shore dimly seen

Through the mists of the deep

Where the foe’s haughty host

In dread silence reposes

Well, we thought about the English like that too

What is that which the breeze oér the towering steep

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Well, of course, kooru korai, wind spirit, please gently blow wisdom toward us

Now it catches the gleam

Of the morning’s first beam

Yes, welcome once more grandfather

In full light reflected

Now shines in the stream

‘Tis the star spangled banner

O long may it wave

Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave

And the men sleeping on tenement vents and the women afraid for their lives

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a country should leave us no more!

Then blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of fight or the gloom of the grave

And the star spangled banner in triumph doth wave

Oh yes, the triumph over enemies and the trumpet’s proud blast

Oe’r the land of the free and the home of the brave

And Martin Luther King and Geronimo and Running Bear

O this it be ever when freemen shall stand

Between their loved homes and the war’s desolation

Blessed vic’try and peace and preserved us a nation

And gave us a reservation

Then conquer we must, when our course it is just

You are red and you are dead and you are the ebony for our tyranny

And thus be our motto

‘In God is our trust’

And the star spangled banner in triumph shall wave

Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Yes, yes, more guns, more hate and a man of horns in the Speaker’s chair

O say can you see by the dawn’s early light

What we so proudly hailed in the twilight’s last gleaming

Go back my brothers and sisters, go back, back to the hill at dawn and worship your grandfather, stand there all day and follow his path and then hail the new moon in her warm love of dreaming but forget the flag, forget the gun, forget the stain of blood leaving.

Regret not you home, stay there at evening, for the sun and the moon and the warm scented hill will be there when the flag and the gun and the hand on the heart are seen as but excuses of children.

Stand there brothers and sisters and worship both sun and moon for they have no artifice, no ego, no yearning for another’s warm blood

O say can you see

Yes, yes, I can see

But what can you see?

The land, I see the land.

Then be a good boy and go home, your chickens are hungry, your daughter needs new shoes and your wife is tired, tormented by the flags and guns and her man gone adventuring to kill the men of other women.

Watch the sun my brother, gasp at the rising of the moon, but then go home and tell your children about a beauty and a peace wrought by light.

And don’t forget those chickens.

Bruce Pascoe is a Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian man who lives on the Wallagaraugh River, Australia and his recent book, Dark Emu tells a different history of his country. This poem was written after hearing ‘O say can you see’ sung so beautifully a fortnight after a mob took over American democracy.