O say can you see (a plea to Old Glory)

O say can you see
By the dawn’s early light
What so proudly we hailed
At the twilight’s last gleaming
The American poet is beseeching us to stand on a high hill
And honour sun and moon.
Oh yes, we do, we honour the grandfather and grandmother every day.
Whose broad stripes and bright stars
Through the perilous flight
O’er the ramparts we watched
Were so gallantly streaming
Oh yes, the fratricide, that most horrible crime.
And the rocket’s red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof in the night
That our flag is still there
Oh yes, the flag and other sanctimonious blessings.
O say does that star spangled banner yet wave
Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave
And the bodies of bison and red man and poor
On the shore dimly seen
Through the mists of the deep
Where the foe’s haughty host
In dread silence reposes
Well, we thought about the English like that too
What is that which the breeze oér the towering steep
As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?
Well, of course, kooru korai, wind spirit, please gently blow wisdom toward us
Now it catches the gleam
Of the morning’s first beam
Yes, welcome once more grandfather
In full light reflected
Now shines in the stream
‘Tis the star spangled banner
O long may it wave
Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave
And the men sleeping on tenement vents and the women afraid for their lives
And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion
A home and a country should leave us no more!
Then blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of fight or the gloom of the grave
And the star spangled banner in triumph doth wave
Oh yes, the triumph over enemies and the trumpet’s proud blast
Oe’r the land of the free and the home of the brave
And Martin Luther King and Geronimo and Running Bear
O this it be ever when freemen shall stand
Between their loved homes and the war’s desolation
Blessed vic’try and peace and preserved us a nation
And gave us a reservation
Then conquer we must, when our course it is just
You are red and you are dead and you are the ebony for our tyranny
And thus be our motto
‘In God is our trust’
And the star spangled banner in triumph shall wave
Oér the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Yes, yes, more guns, more hate and a man of horns in the Speaker’s chair
O say can you see by the dawn’s early light
What we so proudly hailed in the twilight’s last gleaming
Go back my brothers and sisters, go back, back to the hill at dawn and worship your grandfather, stand there all day and follow his path and then hail the new moon in her warm love of dreaming but forget the flag, forget the gun, forget the stain of blood leaving.
Regret not you home, stay there at evening, for the sun and the moon and the warm scented hill will be there when the flag and the gun and the hand on the heart are seen as but excuses of children.
Stand there brothers and sisters and worship both sun and moon for they have no artifice, no ego, no yearning for another’s warm blood
O say can you see
Yes, yes, I can see
But what can you see?
The land, I see the land.
Then be a good boy and go home, your chickens are hungry, your daughter needs new shoes and your wife is tired, tormented by the flags and guns and her man gone adventuring to kill the men of other women.
Watch the sun my brother, gasp at the rising of the moon, but then go home and tell your children about a beauty and a peace wrought by light.
And don’t forget those chickens.
Bruce Pascoe is a Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian man who lives on the Wallagaraugh River, Australia and his recent book, Dark Emu tells a different history of his country. This poem was written after hearing ‘O say can you see’ sung so beautifully a fortnight after a mob took over American democracy.