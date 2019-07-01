New MUP CEO Nathan Hollier writes …

Writing for Australian Book Review, Melbourne University Publishing’s new CEO, Nathan Hollier has outlined his vision for the publisher:

‘With Melbourne University Press I’m excited to have the chance to lead Australia’s oldest and one of its most prominent and prestigious university presses. MUP will continue to publish print books for retail markets in Australia and New Zealand and around the world. The press and its proven team will continue to work hard to add value to these books – editorially and in terms of their design and print quality – and to market them expertly and aggressively, in fulfilment of the traditional function of a university press: to advance trusted knowledge and informed commentary beyond the halls of academe and into the broad public sphere.’

