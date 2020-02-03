From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Thurs, 11 Jan at 10:14 AM

Subject: Hello Darling

Dear Georgie,

It feels like ages since I’ve written to ‘catch up’ and see how you are up there at Highfern. And of course give you the gossip from here!

How are things with you? I’m fine and David’s pretty well. Of course it’s very hot down here with these being the absolutely worst weeks forty six yesterday we’ve just shut all the front part of the house up completely now and don’t use the sitting room or the library or any of the east facing rooms, they were becoming quite intolerable. David took our old barometer with the temperature thing into the sitting room this morning at 10 and it said already 35 degrees at 10! He thinks its all so interesting of course he’d take the barometer into every room all day if I let him but I said that’s enough barometer thank you very much. The big thing now is everyone ripping up their carpets they don’t want them anymore because of all the insects and the dust you should see it in Stanthorpe St out the front it is odd you see huge rolls of carpet.

But we’re very happy doing our ‘camping’ in the kitchen where there are the tiles. And it is so much worse now for so many people I always think, old Roger in that awful little unit in Hawthorn lying down in the bath half the day because he’s so terrified of getting heatstroke. I saw Dianne Sutcliffe the other day at the food drop and she’s having a really dreadful time with Hamish. I imagine the disabled have a very difficult time now quadriplegics or paraplegics with no electricity for them, you hear such dreadful stories. Di has to keep going at that rotten little hand generator for an hour just so Hamish can go up and down the hall a bit in his chair.

But I do have a ‘happy’ story which I think you might enjoy. Libby has certainly become quite the ‘Queen of Tasmania’. You would have heard of her big time success but I got an email from Ross Trengenning the other day and he was really down there at Christmas and saw it all and he says it really is this fabulous place, who’d of thought it would be Libby Hayes but she’s held on and it really is one of the last privately owned vineyards in Australia. And Ross can you imagine he had to be at some dreadful food drop out of Launceston for Libby’s people to come and get him at 5am!! But you know Ross, he’d go to the Sahara desert if he thought he could get one last glass of cab merlot. Can’t you just see him waiting with his panama on and bow tie and his tongue hanging out of his head though bless him, he did get himself right into the high security estate or whatever it is and saw the whole thing this fabulous green valley. She apparently gets a tonne of water. The army gives her extra credits would you believe and Ross went to a lunch where they were all there the army, the ennies, the reg police, they’re all around Libby’s table for a lovely tasting. And of course everyone else pays a fortune. Dear God the prices she gets!! Ross said some madman in Sydney paid her $15 000 for a bottle of pinot gris. It just shows where we’re up to I think and I think certainly the government has some questions to answer for.

But anyway enough about old Libbs! What I wanted to write to you about darling and I’m sorry because you must get a lot of these enquiries, but I was wondering whether there was any space coming up at Highfern.

The situation here in Malvern is really not good and I just say to you very frankly (this is just to you) that I was hoping that David was going to be a bit more proactive and show a bit of activism in terms of our situation here, as there’s a real chance we should now be finding some other accommodation and that’s why I have written to you. I thought it would be more the thing just to send you a quick enquiry but don’t take any trouble, just let me know when you can.

my love to Brian,

love from David too of course

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Fri, 19 Jan at 8:38 AM

Subject: Highfern

Dear George,

Hello I’m just following up, I don’t know if you got an old email I sent you about a week ago full of news about Libby Hayes of all people. And some news about old Ross Trengenning!

I was also interested in asking if there were some vacancies at Highfern in the next six months or so or even next year. David and I are pretty ‘keen’ to get out of Melbourne soon.

Your friend,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 22 Jan at 2:50 PM

Subject: Re: Hello Darling

Hello darling and thank you for your wonderful note. It was so wonderful to hear from you. Yes, we are all in good health, Mum and Dad are really very good. It’s a new thing for our generation I suppose to take our parents ‘back in’ but the terrible heat situation we’re all in now of course makes it absolutely necessary and we’re very lucky of course to have a bit more room here though I think I told you last time we can’t use most of the front of the house, those high French bow windows which I loved now they’re just awful giant magnifying glasses. So we cower in the kitchen! or the laundry would you believe. Dad had a bit of an ‘incident’ the other day when he got so fed up I think with sitting in the back of the house (which is still pretty hot but I say to him please stay there Dad because the bathroom or laundry are really the best for him, he is 83) but bless him he took it upon himself to go for a ‘walk’ outside if you please at 1 in the afternoon it was probably 50 and there was Dad tottering down Stanthorpe St in his Huntsman’s wool jacket!! Meanwhile there I am at 1:30 saying to David I can’t find Dad and then the mad search in all the front rooms nearly suffocating and then I was so sick with worry out in the streets out in that oven with my umbrella sweating like a pig I don’t mind telling you, then Michael Elliott rang and said I’ve got him. Apparently Dad got as far as the corner of Wattletree Rd and Glenferrie and then just stood there in the middle of the intersection. Thank God there’s really no traffic anymore. We were just really very lucky Michael saw him, Michael still goes to his private practice on some days the energy police take him and he said to the ennie boy who was driving stop, I know that man. I don’t know if you know Michael he was really very high up at the Royal Melbourne quite a big surgeon there before they moved everything up your way he was head of Orthepedics. And Michael had a good look at Dad and said there were no physical injuries thank God and Dad’s been resting here under my orders! But it does make it more urgent for me to do something about finding other accommodation so thank you again for sending me all the basic information and those prices are quite acceptable and look like something we can do and I can say with confidence please do send us the application forms as soon as possible, the whole family here is just very excited to start the application process as soon as possible.

Thanks again,

I’ll write with more news soon!

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Wed, 24 Jan at 9:02 AM

Subject: Application process

Hello Georgia,

Thank you for the application forms and your extra email questions.

I want to be absolutely upfront about Dad, and I can reassure you that he is fine, that story was more just a personal story but the point of that in the end is that he was examined by a very eminent senior medical doctor and found to be absolutely fine. And of course I’m happy to put you in touch with Associate professor Michael Elliott who is former Head of Othopaedic surgery at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and he will be very happy to give you a full report on Dad’s situation which is one of very good physical health and no significant mental health concerns other than the heat confusion that of course is now a very common occurrence among our elderly senior citizens.

As I say, I am very happy in further correspondence to furnish any further medical documents and details, and I’ve got the whole family working on their parts of the application pulling financial documents from here there and everywhere so I think you’ll find I really think we’re in pretty good shape and suitable for Highfern.

Best regards,

Genevieve Teale

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 5 Feb at 12:52 AM

Subject: Application for Residence at Highfern Private Reserve

Attached: davidcrieffteale.pdf genevievemayteale.pdf jameswilliamlees.pdf gretamargaretlees.pdf charlottemaykeppell.pdf jeremykentkeppell.pdf noelkentkeppell.pdf anneelizabethkeppell.pdf tobykentkeppell.pdf zaramadelinekeppell.pdf missyteale.pdf

Hi George,

Here it all is, in record time. The property statements are at the end. You’ll see some of the discretionary trust things are mine and David’s together, except where some of the funds already go directly to the trust for the little ones, in which case those assets appear on their forms. Jeremy and Charlotte’s forms are a little confusing in so far as they include some of Jeremy’s parents trust, the status of which is unclear. But I’ve included the letter from DT Advisory which should shed some light. I checked some of this with the very helpful Fiona in your office and she said it should be fine but let me know if any problems and we can resubmit at the double.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me if there is anything else that you require. And thank you so much for the opportunity to do this.

Fingers crossed!

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Fri, 16 Feb at 9:14 AM

Subject: Hello

Dear George,

Just wondering if there was any news with regards to our application.

Charlotte and Jeremy moved in ‘officially’ with us yesterday with the little ones, which was lovely.

Better weather here, dust not so bad in all streets.

Hope you’re well. Love to Brian.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Tues, 20 Feb at 11:22 PM

Subject: A check

Hello Georgia,

Just checking to see if you had received our application forms, there should be ten, and a special one for Missy. And if everything was alright, and if there was any more information I can provide.

Don’t hesitate to contact me if there is any more detail I can provide. My son-in-law, Mr Jeremy Keppell I think may also have sent you an email to introduce himself, and to give you his best wishes.

Yours sincerely,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 26 Feb at 11:27 AM

Subject: hello

Dearest George,

Just checking in to say hi

The heat is really getting us down here, there’s not much to say I wish I had some news for you. Roger Seddon sent David a thing about new technologies and decarbon bots and David is very excited about that.

I understand from Fiona you really do get it sounds like hundreds of enquiries every day but if you possibly can in the next few weeks, do please let us know if there is any news at all about Highfern.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 12 Mar at 4:55 PM

Subject:

George please send some response I emailed application to you five weeks ago still no response.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Wed, 21 Mar at 4:16 PM

Subject:

Georgia

I’m sorry to write to you like this but I am worried and upset because it’s been nearly two months now I have received no acknowledgement of my family’s application for permanent residence at the Highfern Private Reserve. I am looking at other reserves of course, Georgia, but you are my preferred option because of the security and position Highfern is able to offer our family. I have made enquiries about the Meridian II in Sorrento and Agora at Mount Martha but I feel both these locations are too vulnerable due to their proximity to sea and strong winds and storm surges that our coastlines increasingly suffer and the recent flooding of the Portsea area and difficulty of evacuating residents of course is very much on my mind. But Highfern’s location in central Victoria in Macedon valley and your reputation for very strong security are persuasive to me, as well the situation here is becoming quite uncertain with the energy police becoming quite intrusive often stopping people in the streets even if they are residents of that street they have been EXTREMELY rude to me this morning when walking a very short distance with my father I tell you this incident as a key incident of our times now, eps making us stop and surrounding us they all looked about seventeen they find it all so amusing that dad’s got on an old t-shirt of Davids with ‘Action man’ on it calling Dad ‘action man’, I said right up to them his name is Mr Lees thank you very much and one boy taking a GUN out I said don’t you be ridiculous. Then they have to have their little moment of triumph making me empty out all my bag which is only an old calico bag with a towel for Dad and water from our water drop LEGAL I showed it had our sticker on. And all this with poor Dad standing there. They are just bullies and I told them so. You just hear continuously how the ep are rude to citizens and reports very disturb- ing of ep taking things from homes of residents without permission and now at the end of all this day I find out our very old friend John Petherill has been in a very seri- ous incident he has been expelled from his residence in Albert Park he and his wife who I know well we don’t know where they are we have NO NEWS of them.

Please send me news soon,

For our old friendship,

Love,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Wed, 21 Mar at 5:24 PM

Subject:

i think its completely unreasonable that you and your people give absolutely no acknowledgment of applications which are sent in good faith and do require considerable work and time from the family concerned and it is very poor business practice and extremely treatment of people

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Wed, 21 Mar at 6:41 PM

Subject:

Dearest Georgia,

This is to apologise for emails I sent you I sent you two emails earlier today one about an hour ago and another one about half an hour before that and I do apologise, if you see them, please do disregard both of them, I’ve been a bit upset today because we had some trouble with the energy police they were mean to dad and I found out a very, very old friend of mine Susan Petherill, her husband John has got them into some very bad trouble I don’t know what’s going to happen Im very worried for her and angry at HIM its HIS fault John I never liked him the fool always big noting himself he still has a private car for Gods sake but they got an evac from their bit of Albert Park, which they knew was coming it’s the south they’re practically on the waterfront and they got approval for Sienna at Bonnie Doon which I know you would know is a really very good reserve. But then its a month and HE still won’t go I said to her you’ve got to go and she says John doesn’t want to yet, then they get their red evac so finally he gets in that bloody car and he says he wants to take Morgan he’s their King Charles Spaniel which was NOT the plan Morgan was supposed to go to Alistair’s (their son) but John thinks he can just change an evac order the ennies wont stop him because he’s John Petherill well of course they stopped him of course they stopped a private car they stopped them at Warrandyte, took one look at the back seat and there under a tartan rug is Morgan. And John and Sue had to come back to Melbourne to a PUBLIC RESERVE. Sue was texting me but now no more from her I texted Alistair and he doesn’t know. I’m sorry to have sent wrong emails to you I am very sorry I was just upset I think because I think Sue could get sick in a Public that idiot commissioner says now he HAS to say after all the nonsense there IS cholera in them they say you don’t get one bit of water without queuing for God knows how long and those crowds in the heat I’m not good in big crowds I get very anxious and then with Dad it would be quite impossible. But I apologise for those earlier emails I understand that many people must be putting lots of pressure on you and I have to be brave. David doesn’t help me.

With an apology,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Cc: fionad@ highfern.com.au

Date: Fri, 23 Mar at 4:45 PM

Subject: missy

Dear George or Fiona,

Thinking about our application I was wondering whether the presence of our dog Missy was a problem and whether I should have done more to explain why she was included. I understood from the application process and the documentation you sent that pets were allowed provided each pet had a separate form and provided that the family could prove that of course it could meet the significant extra costs and it was my understanding from conversations with Fiona that certainly the inclusion of a family pet was not a potential problem for the success of the overall family application. But I wonder now if at this time when the general situation does seem so much more serious, whether it would be better to ask you if the inclusion of Missy in our application is creating problems and if Highfern has a quota of small dogs it can take in any given admission period.

She is my dog more than anyone else’s and I was the one who did want her to come with us and it would be hard for me to withdraw her application but I do see it was wrong to put her in, but when David was at Corrs group and the kids were gone she has really been my friend for a lot of years, I have tried hard to keep her through all these times I’ve worried about her so much in this heat she is very adaptable and very good and I do think the maintenance is adjustable I find, I keep her topcoat very short in these conditions and even though there is less meat of course, not even chuck or bones, she will have sweet potato or the pumpkin now and the soya every other day which is not easy for an active little dog (she is a West Highland Terrier). But it all has been hard and I know things are really changing now. Let me think it over, I do see it but please let me think and I’ll write again soon.

yours,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 26 Mar at 5:40 PM

Subject:

Please send me something whenever you can re our application.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Tues, 27 Mar at 6:03 AM

Subject:

Darling if you get a minute please send me some news.

Yours,

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Cc: fionad@ highfern.com.au

Date: Wed, 4 Apr at 1:34 AM

Subject: A Change

Dear Georgia,

I write to formally withdraw the application of Missy Teale for permanent residence at the Highfern Private Reserve. The other applicants contained in the original application are still valid, but Missy is not to be considered.

Please acknowledge receipt of this change to our application.

Yours truly,

Genevieve Teale

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Fri, 6 Apr at 6:14 AM

Subject:

Darling

if you get a minute please send me any news.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au; fionad@ highfern.com.au

Date: Tues, 10 Apr at 7:22 AM

Subject: Application

To Georgia or Fiona,

This is an enquiry regarding our application Family name Teale.

Our registration code was H464553, do send news if you have any, available. We would appreciate any response. If there are any questions you would need answered please do not hesitate to contact me.

Genevieve Teale

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Thurs, 12 Apr at 11:33 PM

Subject: from Gen teale

Things are very bad here, as you know. David and my family and I are asking you to help us at this very desperate time.

Gen

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Fri, 13 Apr at 12:55 PM

Subject:

My family and our children please ask you to send any news.

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Date: Mon, 16 Apr at 4:55 PM

Subject:

Please send me something

From: genevieveteale@ amail.com.au

To: georgiat@ highfern.com.au

Cc: fionad@ highfern.com.au

Date: Tues, 1 May at 2:54 PM

Subject: Well.

Darling the first thing I want to say is just thank you, thank you, thank you. On behalf of myself and David and the whole family we are just ecstatic here I did of course know that you would come through for me, my old friend, and I thank you and Brian and Fee and everyone in your office for doing such a wonderful wonderful job up there, it must be a very difficult job indeed and I just want to thank you for your work at this very difficult time when so much is uncertain in our society. You provide a secure place for families who desperately need it in this really terrible time we are all going through and I thank you. You are my superstars. I can tell you the whole Teale and Keppell family is just so happy and relieved. Our youngest grandson Toby is very excited and is making a Highfern ‘hat’ he is going to wear! And mum and dad are absolutely thrilled of course. We will see you at the main gate on the 23rd.

And I want to thank you really personally too, George, the ‘pressure’ really got to me in those last weeks but as you pointed out to me I understand you receive hundreds of emails every week and I should have had more faith in our application which was very strong and in us as a good family and in your good and very thorough process of vetting and selection. As you say and as Fiona did say to me, these things take time, the proper checks have to be made, and I can understand you have to be careful in these really very uncertain times. David says to me the financial system is not what it was and you just can’t know any more who really has capital they can keep calling on. And I did send you a couple of messages where I really should have ‘zipped it’ a few times there! But I will say thank you again and I will say I am absolutely thrilled that Missy is able to come too, to take my special little girl with me really has been ‘the icing on the cake’.

With much love and gratitude from the whole family,

your

Genevieve

This story is from Sean O’Beirne’s new collection A Couple of Things Before the End, out now from Black Inc.