Melbourne Prize for Literature 2021: Read The Writer’s Prize Essays

We are delighted to publish the four finalists of the Melbourne Prize for Literature’s The Writer’s Prize 2021. Congratulations to Vivian Blaxell, Eloise Grills, David Sornig and Ouyang Yu. You can read the essays below.

Nuclear Cats

Vivian Blaxell

The Fat Bitch in Art

Eloise Grills

Thirteen Men at the Sack of Troy

David Sornig

The Case for China or a Self-obituary

Ouyang Yu

The Writer’s Prize 2021

Offered as part of the Melbourne Prize for Literature 2021 & Awards, The Writer’s Prize 2021 will be awarded to the winning author for an essay (of a maximum of 10,000 words) of outstanding originality, literary merit and creative freshness. Entrants are published Victorian writers. The prize funds are provided to assist the winner with their writing.

