Meanjin’s 20 Most-Read of 2018

And what, we hear you ask, were the 20 most-popular reads on the Meanjin website through 2018? Here you go. What a delightful, provocative, engaging, and thoughtful selection. Well done Meanjin readers, you chose well.
1. Jane Gilmour: What I learned About Poverty
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/what-i-learned-about-poverty/
2. Emma Pitman: Misogyny is a Human Pyramid
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/misogyny-is-a-human-pyramid/
3. Bruce Pascoe: Australia—Temper and Bias
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/11312/
4. Margaret Simons: Michelle Guthrie—Why She Went
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/michelle-guthrie-why-she-went/
5. Mark Pesce: The Last Days of Reality
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/the-last-days-of-reality/
6. Liz Duck-Chong: We Need To Talk About Tom Ballard
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/we-need-to-talk-about-tom-ballard/
7. Katharine Murphy: The Political Life Is No Life At All
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/political-life/
8. Michael Salter: Real Men Do Hit Women
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/real-men-do-hit-women/
9. Josh Bornstein: Deep Within A Journalistic Silo
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/deep-within-a-journalistic-silo/
10. Alexis Wright: What Happens When You Tell Somebody Else’s Story
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/what-happens-when-you-tell-somebody-elses-story/
11. Shannon Burns: In Defence Of The Bad, White Working Class
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/in-defence-of-the-bad-white-working-class/
12. Nick Martin: The Nauru Diaries
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/the-nauru-diaries/
13. Justine Hyde: For The Love Of Libraries
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/for-the-love-of-libraries/
14. Clive Hamilton: How Tony Abbott Destroyed the Liberal Party
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/how-tony-abbott-destroyed-the-liberal-party/
15. Katharine Murphy: Prime Minister Disrupted
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/prime-minister-disrupted/
16. Benjamin Millar: Ganging Up On African Australians
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/ganging-up-on-african-australians/
17. Maria Tumarkin: Stories Without Borders
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/stories-without-borders/
18. Eloise Grills: Diet Culture Rules Everything Around Me
https://meanjin.com.au/blog/diet-culture-rules-everything-around-me-2/
19. Omar Sakr: Any Percentage Of A Heart Is Still A Heart
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/national-accounts-any-percentage-of-a-heart-is-still-a-heart/
20. Gray Connolly: Conservatism Amid The Ruins
https://meanjin.com.au/essays/conservatism-amid-the-ruins/
