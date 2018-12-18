Meanjin’s 20 Most-Read of 2018

And what, we hear you ask, were the 20 most-popular reads on the Meanjin website through 2018? Here you go. What a delightful, provocative, engaging, and thoughtful selection. Well done Meanjin readers, you chose well.

1. Jane Gilmour: What I learned About Poverty

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/what-i-learned-about-poverty/

2. Emma Pitman: Misogyny is a Human Pyramid

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/misogyny-is-a-human-pyramid/

3. Bruce Pascoe: Australia—Temper and Bias

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/11312/

4. Margaret Simons: Michelle Guthrie—Why She Went

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/michelle-guthrie-why-she-went/

5. Mark Pesce: The Last Days of Reality

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/the-last-days-of-reality/

6. Liz Duck-Chong: We Need To Talk About Tom Ballard

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/we-need-to-talk-about-tom-ballard/

7. Katharine Murphy: The Political Life Is No Life At All

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/political-life/

8. Michael Salter: Real Men Do Hit Women

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/real-men-do-hit-women/

9. Josh Bornstein: Deep Within A Journalistic Silo

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/deep-within-a-journalistic-silo/

10. Alexis Wright: What Happens When You Tell Somebody Else’s Story

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/what-happens-when-you-tell-somebody-elses-story/

11. Shannon Burns: In Defence Of The Bad, White Working Class

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/in-defence-of-the-bad-white-working-class/

12. Nick Martin: The Nauru Diaries

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/the-nauru-diaries/

13. Justine Hyde: For The Love Of Libraries

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/for-the-love-of-libraries/

14. Clive Hamilton: How Tony Abbott Destroyed the Liberal Party

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/how-tony-abbott-destroyed-the-liberal-party/

15. Katharine Murphy: Prime Minister Disrupted

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/prime-minister-disrupted/

16. Benjamin Millar: Ganging Up On African Australians

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/ganging-up-on-african-australians/

17. Maria Tumarkin: Stories Without Borders

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/stories-without-borders/

18. Eloise Grills: Diet Culture Rules Everything Around Me

https://meanjin.com.au/blog/diet-culture-rules-everything-around-me-2/

19. Omar Sakr: Any Percentage Of A Heart Is Still A Heart

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/national-accounts-any-percentage-of-a-heart-is-still-a-heart/

20. Gray Connolly: Conservatism Amid The Ruins

https://meanjin.com.au/essays/conservatism-amid-the-ruins/

Want more? For just $9.99 you can buy a Best Of Meanjin 2018 ebook … shop here.