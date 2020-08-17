meanjin280: Write A Piece Of Pandemic Fiction

It’s hardly a surprise: Covid 19 makes several appearances in the September edition of Meanjin. This is writing that grapples with the complexities of our moment, from its pervading sense of apprehension, to sadness, and in the case of its partner in time, Black Lives Matter, the bold assertion of identity, rights and resistance.

You’ll read Jack Latimore, Kate Grenville, Fiona Wright, Anson Cameron, Krissy Kneen and Justin Clemens (and dozens more, with subjects running from crime writing to the delicate art of eating brains) in an edition headlined ‘Together Alone, Writing The Pandemic’.

That’s still a few weeks away … but you can pre-order your copy here.

Right now, we want to give you the chance to impress with your brevity and wit.

Yes, it’s time for the another round of #Meanjin280.

The invitation this year: tweet your own piece of Pandemic Fiction. One tweet only, no threads, and use the hashtag #Meanjin280 … the best 10 tweets between now and August 31 (as selected by the Meanjin editorial team) will win a $50 Meanjin 12-month digital subscription, and, of course, publication right here on the Meanjin blog.