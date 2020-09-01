Meanjin280 Pandemic Edition: The Winning Tweets

Two weeks ago, we announced a new Twitter competition: tweet a piece of pandemic-themed fiction with the hashtag #Meanjin280.

We were amazed at the high quality of the entries, and struggled to choose just ten. Instead, we’ve selected 12 to each win a 12-month digital subscription to Meanjin, as well as publication right here on the blog.

Thank you to everyone who entered for making us think, laugh, and feel less alone during these isolating times. See below for the winning tweets.

The Top Tweets

