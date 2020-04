Strange times indeed. Here are some recent Meanjin writings that have touched on these days of anxiety, isolation and COVID19:

Two Bloods, by Mireille Juchau

At The End Of Days, Be Glad There Were Others, by Anna Spargo-Ryan

Time In A Life Of Virus, by Fatima Measham

The Rhythms of These Numberless Days, by Jennifer Mills

Pandemic Panic and the Illusion of Togetherness, by Amal Awad

Coronavirus and Bare Life, by Tim Robertson

Cities In The Time Of Coronavirus, by Claire Collie