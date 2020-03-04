Meanjin

The Best of New Writing in Australia

Your account

Meanjin Pub Night

The Meanjin Team

We’re delighted to be hosting another pub night, this time to celebrate the launch of our Autumn edition. If you’re in Melbourne, come along for a drink and to hear some of our favourite writers reading their recent Meanjin pieces.

Featuring readings from:

Claire G. Coleman
Eloise Grills
Timmah Ball
Marija Peričić
Nicola Redhouse
Ouyang Yu
Dominic Gordon
Claire Collie
Nick Robinson
Corrie Chen

When: Wednesday 25 March, 7 – 9pm
Where: The Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith Street, Collingwood
Click here to visit the Facebook event post and RSVP!

Like Meanjin?

Follow us for more:

 

A subscription to Meanjin supports Australian writing.

We pay for every word we publish ... your support makes that possible.

Subscribe in print and get four magazines home delivered for just $100.

Or maybe try digital? Just $5 a month or $50 for 12 months of full access.

Buy Print   Buy Digital Monthly   Buy Annual Digital

Sign up for our email newsletter:
News, links, giveaways!

Sign Up