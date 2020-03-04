Meanjin Pub Night

We’re delighted to be hosting another pub night, this time to celebrate the launch of our Autumn edition. If you’re in Melbourne, come along for a drink and to hear some of our favourite writers reading their recent Meanjin pieces.
Featuring readings from:
Claire G. Coleman
Eloise Grills
Timmah Ball
Marija Peričić
Nicola Redhouse
Ouyang Yu
Dominic Gordon
Claire Collie
Nick Robinson
Corrie Chen
When: Wednesday 25 March, 7 – 9pm
Where: The Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith Street, Collingwood
