Meanjin Pub Night Next Week

The Meanjin Team

To celebrate the launch of our Winter edition, we’re presenting another evening of readings and conversation at the Grace Darling Hotel in Collingwood.It’s free, and you’ll hear a special conversation between journalist Margaret Simons and Meanjin editor Jonathan Green, as well as a talented team of writers read from their Meanjin writings, including:

Michael Winkler

Ben Qin

Michelle See-Tho

and Madison Griffiths.So, Melbourne folk, and others passing through, make a note:When: 6.00pm, Thursday June 16Where: Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith St, Collingwood

Click here to RSVP on Facebook.

 

 

