Meanjin Pub Night: Join Us

It’s the end of a big, big year, in words and ideas…climate change, gender, race, citizenship, sexuality, freedom…they all have people talking and writers writing.

Ward off the end of 2019 days…Join us for a night of readings from some of the brightest voices in Australian writing.

You’ll hear from Meanjin authors:

Alice Bishop

Harry Saddler

Belinda Rule

Khalid Warsame

Guy Rundle

Shu-Ling Chua

Madison Griffiths

Hollen Singleton

Fatima Measham

and more.

Raise a glass… and maybe even buy a magazine!

When: Thursday December 12, 2019, 7 – 9pm

Where: The Union Club Hotel, Fitzroy

Click here for the Facebook event.