MEANJIN MONDAYS on Zoom: join us for an hour of reading

We all love being read to – especially in winter!

Join us for the first of our MEANJIN MONDAYS Zoom sessions and let’s listen to three writers with new work in Meanjin 82.2 Winter 2023:

  • Mohammed Massoud Morsi will read his story ‘Picture of a Peanut Gallery’
  • Cynthia Troup will perform her experimental piece ‘OUTtakes nine to thirty-eight’
  • Patrick Lenton will read his rather timely essay ‘Why does Elon Musk, the largest clown in the clown car, simply not eat the other clowns?’

Put the kettle on, pour a lovely glass of red, or don the headphones for your homeward commute. See you there!

MEANJIN MONDAYS5:00-6:00pm AEST Monday 10 JulyRSVP by lunchtime Monday 10 July to receive the Zoom link

 

 