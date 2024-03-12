Meanjin Mondays on Zoom: Join us for an hour of reading

We all love being read to!
Join us for the second of our Meanjin Mondays Zoom sessions and let’s listen to four writers with new work in Meanjin 83.1 Autumn 2024:
- Traudl Tan & Kwini Elder Ambrose Mungala Chalarimeri will read their poem ‘Oomarri—coming home’
- Michelle See-Tho will read her essay ‘Get back in the kitchen’
- Elizabeth Smyth will read her short story ‘Alone together’
Put the kettle on, pour a lovely glass of red, or don the headphones for your homeward commute. See you there!
MEANJIN MONDAYSRSVP by lunchtime Monday 18 March to receive the Zoom link5:00-6:00pm AEST Monday 18 March
