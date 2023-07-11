Meanjin

Screenshots of the people reading at the event

MEANJIN MONDAYS 10 July 2023: Zoom recording

The Meanjin Team

We all love being read to—and the first of our MEANJIN MONDAYS didn’t disappoint! On Monday evening 10 July, we listened to three writers with new work in Meanjin 82.2 Winter 2023:

Recorded straight from Zoom into the cloud, complete with not-quite-accurate live captioning, here is the recording (passcode: =U7aSCMd).

