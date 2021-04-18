As part of our 80 Years of Meanjin collaboration with the University of Melbourne’s Archives and Special Collections department, we are delighted to announce a Meanjin poetry competition for University of Melbourne students.

If you are a current student of the University, you’re invited to submit your unpublished poetry of any length, theme and style here. Please include your current student number in your author bio. Entries open today and will close on Monday May 10 at 11:59pm.

Please include only one poem per submission. You may submit as many times as you like.

Entries will be judged by Meanjin’s esteemed poetry editor, Bronwyn Lea.

The winning poem will be published in Meanjin’s Spring 2021 edition, and the winner will receive a $500 award.

The two runner-up poems will be published online on the Meanjin blog, and the winners will each receive $50.

All three winners will be invited to perform their poems at our upcoming poety reading event: Striving to Talk Poetry, to be held on 26 May at 6pm at the University of Melbourne, and streamed online.