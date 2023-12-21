Meanjin farewells Deputy Editor Tess Smurthwaite after seven extraordinary years

With a heavy heart and warmest wishes for the future, Meanjin farewells Tess Smurthwaite, who has served as Deputy Editor since 2016 and Fiction Editor since 2018.

“Tess is an exceptional editor and a rigorous thinker with a superb eye for fine fiction,” said Editor of Meanjin Esther Anatolitis. “It’s been an honour and an absolute joy to work with her over the past year. During that time I’ve received message after heartfelt message from writers telling me that working with Tess has been a highlight of their career. I know exactly how they feel.”

Tess Smurthwaite is a highly accomplished editor and arts management professional. Prior to working with Meanjin, Tess worked for Melbourne University Publishing, the Mietta Song Competition and the Abbotsford Convent Foundation. She has edited several Australian novels and short story collections in a freelance capacity, and has also worked as a tutor for students of publishing and editing. Tess’s next role will be in specialist research.

“It has been an immense pleasure and a privilege to play a small part in Meanjin’s long history,” said Tess. “I am very much looking forward to seeing what’s next for the journal.”

Tess Smurthwaite’s last day at Meanjin will be Thursday 25 January 2024.

Recruitment for the key Meanjin editorial support role will begin in early January—keep an eye on our website and socials, and be sure to stay on our mailing list, so that you’re the first to know when applications open.

IMAGE: Meanjin writers and readers gathered for the launch of 82.1 Autumn 2023, with Tess on the right. Photo by Esther Anatolitis.