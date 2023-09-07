Congratulations to the Queensland Literary Award winners featured in Meanjin Spring 2023, published 15 September

Meanjin congratulates Jasmin McGaughey, Melanie Saward, Lionel Fogarty and Maria van Neerven—writers with work about to be published in Meanjin—on their Queensland Literary Awards success at last night’s State Library of Queensland ceremony.

Devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists, Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 is Guest-Edited by Bridget Caldwell-Bright and Eugenia Flynn, and framed around notions of cultural sovereignty and place.

For this edition:

(Torres Strait Islander), winner of a $10,000 (plus $2,500 professional development funds) Queensland Premier’s Young Publishers and Writers Award, has written a new work of fiction, ‘Something Slight’ Melanie Saward (Bigambul and Wakka Wakka), winner of a $15,000 (plus up to $4,500 career development funds) Queensland Writer’s Fellowship, has written a new work of fiction, ‘Home’

(Bigambul and Wakka Wakka), winner of a $15,000 (plus up to $4,500 career development funds) Queensland Writer’s Fellowship, has written a new work of fiction, ‘Home’ Maria van Neerven (Mununjali Yugambeh), winner of the $15,000 David Unaipon Award for an Emerging Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Writer, has written a new work of poetry, ‘kanna’.

‘The calibre of Black writing in this country is unparalleled,’ said Flynn and Caldwell-Bright, ‘and we’re so happy for those being recognised through their awards at the Queensland Literary Awards. We’re so honoured to have their work included in our next edition.’

Congratulations to Uncle Lionel Fogarty (Yugambeh/Kudjela), winner of the $15,000 Judith Wright Calanthe Award for a Poetry Collection, whose latest poetry will be published in Meanjin online in coming weeks.

Finally, congratulations to Sarah Holland-Batt, winner of the $25,000 Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance for The Jaguar, her multi-award-winning book of poetry including ‘The Jaguar‘, which was first published in Meanjin 79.1 Autumn 2020.

‘With warmest thanks to the State Library of Queensland and black&write! for the invitation, I was honoured to be present for the awards ceremony, and grateful for the opportunity to congratulate each writer personally,’ said Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin. ‘I cannot wait for readers to enjoy Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023, guest-edited with great care by Bridget Caldwell-Bright and Eugenia Flynn.’

Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 is out on 15 September.

