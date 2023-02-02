Meanjin announces Eugenia Flynn and Bridget Caldwell-Bright as Guest Editors of First Nations edition

Meanjin is proud to announce Eugenia Flynn and Bridget Caldwell-Bright as Guest Editors of Vol 82.3 Spring 2023, the first edition in the journal’s 82-year history to be devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists.

Dr Eugenia Flynn is a Larrakia, Tiwi, Chinese Malaysian and Muslim writer. Her essays, short stories and poems have been published widely including in IndigenousX, Peril magazine and the anthology #MeToo: Stories From The Australian Movement. Eugenia’s academic research focuses on Indigenous ways of writing and engaging with Indigenous texts.

Bridget Caldwell-Bright is a Jingili and Mudburra editor based in Melbourne. She is currently working as an editorial policies advisor at the ABC. She was previously co-editor for weekly news digest SUBTEXT(E), co-editor for Archer Magazine’s First Nations Edition, and managing editor for Blak Brow.

With Eugenia and Bridget’s editorial collaborations about to begin, this edition will be framed around place, and will present both historic and contemporary work.

‘I look forward to working with Bridget on the upcoming edition and am excited to bring into focus both established and newer Black voices via Meanjin,’ said Eugenia Flynn. ‘Working with and through the notion of place is about our ways of working that centre on our relationship to Country and to each other. Through a mix of commissions and submission callouts, we look forward to highlighting these relations as well as the diversity of our voices.’

‘The edition will be reflecting on the broader landscape of Indigenous writing and publishing,’ says Bridget Caldwell-Bright. ‘It will aim to include archival pieces that pay respect to the foundations which allow such an edition to be possible today, as well as pieces that push our thinking into imagined futures.’

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and continuously online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms.

‘I’m thrilled that Eugenia and Bridget will be collaborating as Guest Editors,’ said Meanjin Editor, Esther Anatolitis. ‘In this critical Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum year, the national conversation must be led by the many voices of our First Peoples. This edition is not about the Voice—it’s about those voices. I cannot wait to read this edition of Meanjin.’

In a first for the journal, this is an entirely Indigenous-led edition of Meanjin: editorial decision-making is entirely at the discretion of the Guest Editors. Announcements will be made in coming weeks on the edition’s name, the new Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory model, partner organisations, and how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists can submit work for consideration by the Guest Editors.

Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 will be published in September.

IMAGE CREDIT

Photo of Eugenia Flynn (left) by Leah Jing McIntosh

Photo of Bridget Caldwell-Bright (right) uncredited